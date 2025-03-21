"The autopen might identify as a human": Danica Patrick criticizes former President Joe Biden's use of Autopen to give presidential pardons

Danica Patrick has shared her thoughts on former President Joe Biden’s use of Autopen to issue a presidential pardon. The Autopen is a device often used to replicate signatures for signing documents when individuals are not present.

The former United States president’s decision to use the Autopen to sign presidential pardons in December 2022 and during his final weeks in office in January 2025 has sparked discussion in recent weeks. One of the several individuals to weigh in on this act is the former IndyCar star.

The 42-year-old, who spoke to media outlet Real America’s Voice News, suggested that the Autopen might identify as a human. In a video shared on her Instagram, she stated:

“The Autopen might identify as a human and, in particular, the President, and so then, of course, we have a question to answer. But I think it would just unveil the more ridiculous nature of the left in terms of the ideologies and beliefs that they’ve been trying to push on people.

"So, you know, maybe this should be a gold standard for the President—that things need to be signed by him. We watched President Trump sign so many executive orders as soon as he got into office. So we should, as a baseline, start with the idea that they should sign all of their own documents.”

Danica Patrick, in recent times, has been vocal about several societal and political issues. The former NASCAR driver has often shared posts on social media that subtly hint at her support for current U.S. President Donald Trump.

When Danica Patrick shared how her parents supported her career

Danica Partick during the 102nd Indianapolis 500 event - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick previously shared how her parents supported her racing career. The former Andretti Autosport driver detailed how her career not only witnessed her excel on a personal level but also brought her family closer.

Speaking in a chat with Men’s Health in 2013, the 42-year-old explained that her mother, Beverly, who was a snowmobile mechanic, was a huge support to her career. The former NASCAR driver also highlighted how her father worked tirelessly to ensure her goal of becoming a racing driver was achieved. She said:

“My mom was a snowmobile mechanic. She had a friend who raced snowmobiles, and she’d go to the racetrack with her. That's actually where she met my dad. He was racing snowmobiles, and she was there as a mechanic. They were set up on a blind date at a snowmobile race.”

“My dad worked a lot, and my mom stayed home with my sister and me. So it was a way to spend time together on the weekends and get to know my dad. But racing was just in our DNA. They just looked at racing as something that would be fun to do as a family," she added.

Danica Patrick would go on to rewrite IndyCar history—not only becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar race when she triumphed at the 2008 Indy Japan 300 but also holding the record for the highest-place finish by a woman in the iconic Indy 500, finishing third in the 2009 edition of the event.

