"The biggest one for me is the fans": Andretti Global racer Colton Herta makes his feelings known on what he loves most about Indy 500

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta recently shared what he loves most about the Indianapolis 500 in a special Valentine's Day message. The 24-year-old took to social media, expressing his appreciation for the biggest IndyCar event of the year. As an ambassador for Gainbridge, the presenting sponsor of the Indy 500, Herta was asked to reflect on what makes the race so special to him.

Herta has been associated with Gainbridge since 2020, with the financial platform playing a key role in his IndyCar journey. The partnership was extended in 2022 for another five years, securing support until the end of 2027. Over the years, Herta has won seven races while wearing Gainbridge’s yellow and black colors.

Reflecting on the Indy 500, Herta explained that nothing compares to the energy the fans bring to the race.

“Happy Valentine's Day. With love in the air, Gainbridge has asked me what I love about the Indy 500. And there's two big things. The first one, and the biggest one for me is the fans. You guys make the race what it is.

You bring the energy for us to go out there and do our thing. And it brings a lot of joy for all of us to be in the car getting to see all you guys on the parade laps and the out laps,” Colton Herta said.

Beyond the fans, Colton Herta spoke about the traditions that define the Indy 500. He mentioned the pre-race rituals, from the playing of the trumpets to the release of balloons, as moments that truly build up the excitement for the race.

“You know, you get there about an hour and a half before the start, you used to have the balloons, you know, the trumpets, all these different ceremonies that you had before the race. And that kind of really gets me in the mood for racing the Indy 500,” Colton Herta added.

2024 was a breakthrough for Herta where he achieved a significant milestone in his IndyCar career.

Colton Herta on his big breakthrough with Andretti

Colton Herta quickly gained popularity among IndyCar fans since beginning his full-time IndyCar career in 2019. He won two races that year and has continued to win races each year except in 2023 when his best finish was third place. However, for most of his career, his wins came on road and street courses, with oval tracks remaining an obstacle.

That changed in the 2024 season finale at the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, where Herta secured his first oval win. This was a great addition to his list of growing achievements in IndyCar. Speaking about his big breakthrough on an oval track with Andretti, Herta recently shared (via INDYCAR Radio):

"It was huge. I was so happy to be able to finally win on an oval. Something that's so hard to do in IndyCar, just because the strategy, pitstops, [and] everything has to be right that day. And for us to get it right, it means a lot. It's a long time coming for us too."

2024 was Herta's best season so far in IndyCar where he finished as runner-up in the championship, just 31 points behind third-time championship winner Alex Palou.

