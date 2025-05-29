“The GOAT of IndyCar”: Fans react as Alex Palou’s seemingly unbelievable statistic comes to light

The 2025 IndyCar season has so far belonged to Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou. He has been dominating racing tracks from the very first go, and post his maiden Indy 500 win, he has now put on board five wins in the first six races. In line with this, a statistic has emerged that has left fans in awe of Palou.

As per IndyCar on FOX's statistics, Alex Palou's average finish for the first six races has been an impressive 1.17.

Seeing the 28-year-old's impressive run in the 2025 IndyCar season, fans have also not held back from showering huge praise on him.

A particular fan via X added:

"The GOAT of IndyCar."

One fan wrote about his impact on the season's points table, hilariously asking him to skip the rest of the races. He wrote,

"Just take the rest of the season off bro."

Here are some other fans' reactions to Palou's stat:

"Honestly, I love it," another added.

"Holy shit," wrote another.

"A near perfection season for Alex!" claimed a fan.

After the first six rounds, Alex Palou is sitting pretty at the top of the drivers' standings with 306 points. Second-placed Pato O'Ward and third-placed Christian Lundgaard (both Arrow McLaren drivers) are way behind with 194 and 181 points, respectively.

Alex Palou's take on his sensational Indy 500 win

Alex Palou has been dominating America's highest class of open-wheel racing for the last few years. He is the reigning champion who also amassed his maiden victory in the iconic Indy 500 last week.

In line with this, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver recently had an exclusive sit-down with Motorsport.com and revealed how the experience has been for him in the past few days.

"I think there's been much more media coverage. People who don't follow motorsports that much. People who follow IndyCar closely do value the championships. But I don't think it's perceived in the same way abroad as the 500. I have noticed that it's much bigger." Palou said.

Alex Palou has been competing in IndyCar since 2020 but it took him a considerable time to clinch the Indy 500 win. However, despite his relatively short period in the sport, he has established himself as one of the top drivers with three Series championships.

In last year's 17-race campaign, the Spaniard once again proved why he is one of the best. Palou amassed 544 points alongside two wins, three poles, 13 top-five, and 13 top-ten finishes on his way to the championship.

With him also handsomely (as discussed earlier) leading the drivers' standings in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, he is in a strong position to secure his fourth title.

Next up on the race calendar is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The race weekend will start from Friday onwards, with the main Grand Prix slated to take place on June 1 around the 1.645-mile Streets of Detroit racing circuit.

