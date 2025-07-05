"The Karen of IndyCar": Fans react to Will Power angrily confronting Alex Palou in the pits after Mid-Ohio incident

IndyCar fans have shared their reactions to Will Power angrily confronting reigning champion Alex Palou after practice 2 at Mid-Ohio on Saturday (July 5). The Team Penske driver walked up to his Chip Ganassi Racing rival on the pit road and let out an animated rant about an incident during the session.

Power had a trying time in practice 2. When on a fast lap, he carried too much speed into Turn 13, the last corner of the 2.258-mile circuit. His No. 12 Chevy went on the curb and straightened onto the grass, with the car sustaining damage and some carbon fiber flying off.

His Team Penske crew spent a considerable time repairing the car on the pit road. When he resumed the session, he encountered traffic with an ECR car in front of him. Will Power had to abort that lap.

Frustrations reached a tipping point for the two-time IndyCar champion when something similar happened with Alex Palou. Consequently, he immediately walked up to the Spaniard's pit box after the session ended. IndyCar shared a clip of the confrontation on X. Some of Power's outbursts had hazy audio, but here's the audible part:

"Then you came out of the pits and f***ed me again. Why? I always move people out of the way. I always get out of the f***cking way. You just f***ed my whole session."

One fan reacted to the exchange on X, writing:

"Will Power the "Karen" of IndyCar"

"Power is a clown," wrote another.

One fan referred to Power's incident with Kyle Kirkwood during practice 1 at the Detroit GP, where he literally 'towed' the Andretti Global driver ahead because he was going slow.

"Did William forget what he did at Detroit?" the fan wrote.

"Will is particularly cranky this year," another added.

"Oh who else but the worst complainer in all of motorsports, even F1," shared another user.

During the confrontation, Alex Palou seemed entirely unaffected by Will Power's exasperation. He responded calmly and even smiled towards the end of the confrontation. Power walked off as animated as he'd approached his rival.

A few fans were also impressed by the Spaniard's composure in such a situation.

"Alex looks completely unbothered by whatever is going on. Classic Palou!" one fan wrote.

"Alex Palou couldn’t give a damn what Will Power had to say and that’s awesome," another shared, seconding the sentiment.

IndyCar champion Paul Tracy reacts to Will Power's confrontation with Alex Palou at Mid-Ohio

2003 IndyCar champion Paul Tracy shared his opinion on Will Power confronting Alex Palou. He found it pleasant that the 2018 Indy 500 winner, known for his aggressiveness in IndyCar and the infamous "double bird" at series officials during a 2011 race, was back at it again.

In the comments section of IndyCar's reel of the confrontation on Instagram, Tracy wrote:

"It’s about time for will to be will again !! I like it 🙌"

A snapshot of Paul Tracy's Instagram comment (@indycar)

Power has been having a frustrating 2025 season. He is in the final year of his contract with Team Penske, with his future with the team looking uncertain. Moreover, the one place where he could've registered his and Penske's first win of the season, at the WWT Raceway, where he took pole, a tire failure prematurely ended his race.

Contrarily, Alex Palou already has one hand on his third consecutive championship (and fourth overall) with six wins in nine races.

