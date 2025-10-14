"The new bus bros?": IndyCar fans react as Josef Newgarden and David Malukas debut YouTube show

Team Penske star Josef Newgarden uploaded the latest video on his YouTube channel on October 14, 2025, as he debuted the show with the newest Penske joining David Malukas. Fans took to the comments section as the Penske duo uploaded the first video.

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden has a YouTube channel with nearly 89,000 subscribers. The Team Penske driver keeps uploading videos about races, and his off-season activities on the channel, and most recently shared a video with his new teammate.

The 2025 season was Will Power’s last one under his Team Penske contract, with ambiguity around his future with the team throughout the season. After the season ended, Power announced his exit from the team and joined Andretti Global. David Malukas had been rumored to join Penske as Power's replacement, and the same was confirmed by Roger Penske's team just weeks after the Australian's exit.

Josef Newgarden came out in mid-October and uploaded a video with Malukas as he debuted the latest show named “The Little Dave & Big Joe Show”. The title of the video uploaded on Newgarden's YouTube channel was “The Little Dave & Big Joe Show: Kids teach David & Josef how to swear and get away with it.”

It was a video where the Team Penske duo went around the fan area at a circuit as they asked kids and other IndyCar drivers, including Colton Herta & Will Power, to teach them how to swear at another driver & get away with it.

Fans took to the comments section of the video and recalled the “Bus Bros” show, which was started by Josef Newgarden with his teammate Scott McLaughlin, suggesting the show with David Malukas was the new Bus Bros show.

“The new Bus Bros? We want to see David in the cow suit, please,” commented a user

Another wrote, “David really just took Scott's place down to people not knowing him or wanting his autograph.”

“Love this so much!” mentioned a user

Image credits: Youtube@JosefNewgarden

Some pointed out how Scott McLaughlin was missing from the show, while others called it the end of Bus Bros.

“RIP BusBros,” commented a user

“McLaughlin missing,” wrote another

Image credits: Youtube@JosefNewgarden

IndyCar’s official account on YouTube also commented as they wrote,

“We're here for this content.”

Image credits: Youtube@JosefNewgarden

“New shows don't make it past the Pilot Episode”: Josef Newgarden's amusing take on the YouTube show with David Malukas

Josef Newgarden's last YouTube show with Scott McLaughlin had multiple episodes, but the last one was uploaded over two years ago. Many considered it the end of that show. With the Team Penske driver uploading the first episode how his newest show with David Malukas, he took to the social media platform X and shared his interesting take on it, as his tweet read,

“Ya know, we read somewhere that 90% of new shows don’t make it past the Pilot Episode. So … enjoy! 😉”

Josef Newgarden @josefnewgarden Ya know, we read somewhere that 90% of new shows don’t make it past the Pilot Episode. So … enjoy! 😉 Full episode: @malukasdavid

David Malukas responded to Newgarden's tweet about the show with a reference from the YouTube video as he commented,

“Chicken nugget”

David Malukas @malukasdavid chicken nugget

A kid in the video suggested Newgarden and Malukas use the word Chicken Nugget to swear. Given how tight the schedules are for the drivers during the race season, it isn't always possible to upload to YouTube. However, with the off-season under, we can expect a few uploads from the two-time Indy 500 winner.

