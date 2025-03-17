The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The 2025 IndyCar season heads into it's Round 2 with the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23. The Grand Prix weekend will commence on Friday, March 21 around the permanent road course in Thermal, California.

Ad

IndyCar raced at the Thermal Club road course for the first time in 2024, but as a non-championship event called the '$1 Million Challenge'. This event was won by reigning champion Alex Palou. 2025 will mark the first championship event being held at the Thermal Club, which has also previously hosted the IndyCar pre-season testing in 2023.

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin claimed pole position for the first race of the 2025 season but eventually ended up finishing 4th after the 100-lap race. It was Chip Ganassi's prolific Spaniard, Palou, who claimed victory in the 2025 season's inaugural race in St. Petersburg on March 2.

Ad

Trending

He narrowly held off teammate Scott Dixon (2nd) and Josef Newgarden (3rd), as the three former champions finished on the podium.

The venue previously only had a club grade pit-lane, which forced the series to have a non-championship event there in 2024. It has been expanded to meet the IndyCar pit-box standards, which needs to be a minimum of 35 feet.

Everything you need to know about the 2025 Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix

Schedule:

Ad

Friday, March 21

Practice 1: 3:30 PM PT (6:30 PM ET)

Saturday, March 22

Practice 2: 7:00 PM PT (1:00 PM ET)

Qualifications: 2:00 PM PT (5:00 PM ET)

Sunday, March 23

Warmup: 8:00 AM PT (11:00 AM ET)

Race: 12:00 PM PT (3:00 PM ET)

All the timings are listed in Pacific Daylight Time (UTC−07:00) and Eastern Daylight Time (UTC−04:00). Fans around the world can adjust these times to their respective time zones to catch the second race of the 2025 season.

Where to watch the 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix

The Thermal Club Grand Prix will be available for live streaming on multiple platforms worldwide. In the United States, fans can catch the action on Fox Sports, which will broadcast the entire 17-race season. Meanwhile, in the UK, India, Europe and other regions, the race will be aired and streamed live according to local time zones.

Ad

The Thermal Club Grand Prix will be broadcast live on the below-mentioned platforms:

United States of America: FOX

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Mexico: ESPN

Canada: TSN & TSN+

Brazil: TV Cultura

Australia: Stan Sport

Germany: Sky Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky Italia

Sub Saharan Africa: Canal+

Japan: Gaora Sports

IndyCar Live will stream the entire season globally for a fee, including in India, South Korea and Egypt. A complete list of broadcasters and streaming details for each country and region can be found on indycar.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback