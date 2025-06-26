“Then it got better”: Danica Patrick shares heartwarming glimpse into her life as a pet mom

Danica Patrick recently offered her followers a glimpse into an aspect of her life other than her routine workouts and motorsports-related activities. The 43-year-old shared a heartwarming post about her dog on social media.

The former IndyCar star, who owns two pet dogs, posted a clip of her husky on her Instagram story. Patrick wrote:

“Living her best life then it got better when I said - peanut butter 😆.”

Danica Patrick shared a post about her pet on Instagram. Image: @danicapatrick via Instagram

Danica Patrick is a proud owner of two dogs — Ella and Dallas — with Ella being a Belgian Malinois and Dallas a Siberian Husky. The former NASCAR driver has often shared insights into the lives of her pets, and her latest Instagram story is a testament to that.

The Wisconsin native, who takes pride in being a pet mom, frequently shares updates about the development and daily activities of her dogs. She also celebrates special milestones, including birthdays and even Mother’s Day.

Apart from being a devoted pet mom, Danica Patrick regularly shares glimpses into her various interests and hobbies beyond motorsports. The entrepreneur also voices her thoughts on human wellness and mental health, among other passions.

Danica Patrick celebrates her pet’s birthday

Danica Patrick recently celebrated her pet's birthday. The 2005 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to mark her dog Ella turning 10.

The former NASCAR driver posted a series of photos of her furry companion on June 19, along with the caption:

“My sweet sweet SWEET angel Ella is 10! 🎉 There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for my babies. From kisses to jets to cooking their food to stem cells to sleeping in my bed to shortening vacations to cooler weather homes to even more kisses….. there is no end to my love because there is no end to theirs. It’s the purest kind. 🐕 💞”

Danica Patrick, who has been a dog mom for over a decade, has often shown her support for animal care whenever she can. During her active racing years, the former Andretti driver worked with organizations that provided support for animals, including Code 3 Associates, among others.

Shifting focus from her life as a pet mom, Patrick forged a name for herself in the male-dominated world of motorsports. The 43-year-old served as a trailblazing figure throughout a career that spanned open-wheel racing in IndyCar and stock car racing in NASCAR. Patrick became the first woman to win an IndyCar race when she claimed victory at the 2008 Japan Indy 300 and also became the first woman to secure pole position in a NASCAR event, doing so at the 2013 Daytona 500.

