“There isn’t a better team in the series”: Will Power makes his feelings clear on driving for Roger Penske’s IndyCar team

The names Will Power and Penske have become synonymous in the IndyCar sphere. With their relationship decorated with championships and victories, the double champion asserted Roger Penske's team to be the best one in the field.

Power joined the North-Carolina-based team in 2009 with the ambition to reign supreme in the series. The pair hit it off brilliantly as only in its fifth race start with the team, the young Aussie brought home the victory and kickstarted their partnership.

Soon after, in 2014, he ended the team's drought of championships and won the title. Subsequently, he reflected on his time with the team.

"I’ve been very lucky to drive for a team like Penske. There isn’t a better team in the series right now. The performance and the crews you’re given, everything. That’s ultimately the goal. I think I could be absolutely competitive for another five years if I wanted," Will Power said (as quoted by WIBC).

On the contrary, his current contract runs till the end of the 2025 season and he would turn 44 by the season starts. Thus, if he wants to continue his venture with Penske, then the two would have to sit down soon to discuss the matter regarding their collaborative future.

Will Power knows how quickly things can spiral down in IndyCar

Will Power at NTT IndyCar Series PPG 375 - Practice - Qualifying - Source: Getty

The 2018 Indy 500 winner is aware of how quickly warm bonds could spoil under the influence of contract negotiations. Whether youngsters or veterans, the IndyCar sphere can be a ruthless one, as many drivers have learned over the years.

Will Power has two championships and 41 race wins with Team Penske. He has often appeared as the lead driver there, but with the introduction of young blood within the intra-team dynamics, his stature within the team might not be the same as before.

Glancing over his position within the team, the 43-year-old admitted the essence of uncertainty. However, he remained optimistic and mentioned his accolades over the past year to prove that he was worthy of a seat, as quoted by SpeedCafe.

"It isn’t my choice, obviously, because I don’t own the team. It always becomes complicated. Obviously a lot of things that play into that. But at the end of the day if you’re winning races and you’re very strong, that’s the best defense you have against any of that stuff."

With the possible silly season shenanigans that could go on, the 2025 IndyCar season is slated to be an exciting one.

