“There was no procedure or protocol”: James Hinchcliffe gets real on his life threatening IndyCar accident

James Hinchcliffe, the former IndyCar driver, recently took the time to dwell on his life-threatening crash at the 2015 Indianapolis 500. During practice, things changed dramatically for Hinchcliffe who was driving the No. 5 car for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

During the practice session of the Indianapolis 500 on May 18, 2015, Hinchcliffe experienced a suspension failure on his car. The incident led to a huge crash which almost took his life.

It's been almost 10 years since the horrific crash and the 38-year-old recently shared a story about the same via Holmatro USA & Canada. The whole interaction around the incident will come out soon via Instagram/@holmato_usca.

"There was no procedure, there was no protocol. The men and women on the team had to just rely on experience and instinct and think on the fly, how to deal with this situation," James Hinchcliffe said.

Moreover, while sharing the short video via his Instagram stories, he also shared a caption that read:

"Amazing trip to visit the men and women at @homlataro_usca HQ yesterday. Seeing all the work that goes into the life-saving products they make was so impressive. Inspiring group of people. Can't thank them enough for the work they do."

The 38-year-old's last outing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America came at the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

James Hinchcliffe has joined FOX as analyst for 2025 IndyCar season

James Hinchcliffe is set to be a part of FOX's coverage of the IndyCar season, having joined the broadcaster as an analyst. Moreover, he will be seen in his role alongside Will Buxton and Townsend Bell.

In light of this, Hinchcliffe, had the following to add a few weeks back.

"I’m super excited to be part of the FOX Sports team heading into the 2025 season. FOX Sports comes in with huge goals of growing the sport, something I’m incredibly passionate about. It’s fantastic to be reunited with Townsend, and it’s a massive win for the sport to bring in Will Buxton," James Hinchcliffe said.

Hinchcliffe competed in an impressive 161 IndyCar Grand Prix (over 11 years) and amassed six wins, 18 podiums, and one pole position. His last victory in the sport came at the 2018 Iowa Corn 300.

Since leaving the sport, the 38-year-old has made a few appearances in the IMSA Sports Car Championship. In last year's campaign, he managed a 26th-place finish.

Given the wealth of racing experience Hinchcliffe has in various motorsports categories, his partnership with former F1 turned IndyCar pundit Will Buxton and the former IndyCar driver Townsend Bell (28 race starts), will be one to watch during the upcoming 2025 IndyCar season.

