"There's no shortcut, I'm sorry" - 2x champ Will Power drops truth bomb for future IndyCar driver

Will Power has been racing in the premier open-wheel racing series in the US since 2005. With over two decades of experience in racing, he talked to IndyCar prodigy Forest Adams about how there's no shortcut to reaching the top league and staying there.

Ad

The Australian racing driver is one of the most revered drivers on the IndyCar grid. Power won his first championship in 2014 and repeated his success eight years later in 2022.

Coming from Formula junior categories into the racing scene in the US was a tough call. However, the 44-year-old was able to make it work due to his hard work and determination.

Will Power then shared how drivers need to separate themselves from their rivals. He recommended Adams to consistently give time to racing as there's no alternative to the hard work a driver can put in, and said (via Youtube/Visionary Street Works):

Ad

Trending

"I would recommend you work harder than everyone else, [when] you work harder, you understand how to be quicker because everyone's pretty good these days. There's so much information on YouTube, so there's data you can look at. You've got to do your homework you got all that information, the best guys are we call racing nerds, so they're at home, they're on their sim every night and they're trying to be the best." (9:35 onwards)

Ad

"You've got to want it man, otherwise you won't make it. You've got to want it more than anyone else, if you want to be better than everyone else. So, it's just it's as simple as that, there's no shortcut, I'm sorry. There's no natural ability there, you got to have that fire in the belly certain personality, which you see in every sport."

Ad

Ad

The Aussie drives for Team Penske in IndyCar and hopes to win his third title with the team in 2025.

How did Will Power fare out at the season opener in St. Petersburg?

Will Power at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

While the St. Petersburg Grand Prix was Will Power's birthday weekend, the race did not go in his favor. He started 12th on a track where his teammate, Scott McLaughlin, started on pole.

Ad

To make matters worse, his race ended after just three turns due to a collision with Nolan Seigel. The double champion was classified 26th in the running and was unhappy with his race, as he wrote on X:

"Not the way we wanted to start our season. All eyes now focused on Thermal [Club]. Great to see all the fans in St.Pete, and thank you to everyone for the birthday messages."

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, Will Power finished the 2024 season on a high as he won three races last year and bagged in seven podiums. He will be aiming for a return to the championship mix with a better race at the Thermal Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback