“They don’t see me as a woman”: Lizzie Todd reveals ‘refreshing’ treatment by Arrow McLaren in IndyCar

IndyCar's Arrow McLaren racing team has been around since 2001. It has been steadily climbing the ladder of success in the sport (fifth in 2024 with Pato O'Ward). On the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8), its Systems Engineer, Lizzie Todd, shed light on the treatment received by the team when she first joined.

In line with this, Arrow McLaren recently shared a video celebrating Women's Day, in which Todd said the following:

"I've been in the motorsports industry full-time for six years. At Arrow McLaren, I walked in on my first day, and I was handed shop pants and shop shirts, I never gotten that before. Then they handed me track pants, and I was like wait, I don't have to go somewhere to buy these.... It was so so refreshing, just to get that they don't see me as a woman, they see just as part of the team," Todd said in the video shared by the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team on X.

Arrow McLaren has made Tony Kanaan, a former IndyCar driver Team Principal for the 2025 season of the 'fastest racing on earth.' Moreover, they have gone into the ongoing campaign with Pato O'Ward, Nolan Seigel, and Christian Lundgaard as their full-time drivers.

Arrow McLaren drivers 'need to work together as a unit' in 2025

While Arrow McLaren shared a wholesome video with Lizzie Todd on International Women's Day, its driver, Christian Lundgaard, emphasized coordination within the team amid the ongoing 2025 season. He asserted that for the team to have a successful campaign, all the drivers would need to work together.

In line with this, Lundgard had the following to say on February 25:

"A lot of this is going to come down to us working together as a group rather than against each other. Yes, we’re three different cars and different numbers that want the same thing, but ultimately, we need to work together as a unit to help the team get stronger so that we’re all competitive when it matters most," Lundgaard said as per Arrow McLaren.

The first race of the 2025 IndyCar season did not prove to be too fruitful for the Arrow McLaren drivers. Christian Lundgaard managed a P5 finish in qualifying in St. Pete, whereas Nolan Siegel and Pato O'Ward were only able to secure P11 and P23.

When it came to the main event Lundgaard was the highest finisher for the Indianapolis-based team in P8. O'Ward climbed his way to P11, whereas the 20-year-old Siegel dropped down to P23.

Keeping in view the recent outing, the upcoming Thermal Club Grand Prix holds immense significance for Arrow McLaren. To manage a better finish than last year's P5 in the drivers' championship, one of its drivers would consistently have to score solid results.

