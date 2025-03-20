"They don't make them like Eddie Jordan anymore": Will Buxton pens soul-stirring tribute after F1 legend's passing

Ex-F1 team owner and design guru Adrian Newey's manager, Eddie Jordan, passed away in Cape Town, South Africa. Penning an emotional note, former F1 presenter and current IndyCar commentator Will Buxton shared a heartwarming message on social media after the Irishman's passing.

Jordan was a name to be reckoned with in the F1 world. Before the team made its debut in 1991, the Irishman used to race in the junior categories and looked over the F1 realm.

Jordan formed his team, Jordan Grand Prix, in 1991 and famously gave seven-time champion Michael Schumacher his first breakthrough into the F1 sphere. Since then, the team evolved over the years and became a winning force by the end of the '90s.

Damon Hill secured the first win for the team at the 1998 Belgian GP. Since then, Jordan's team scored three wins before being sold to Midland F1.

After selling the team, Eddie Jordan joined the BBC's squadron of presenters for the premier open-wheel racing in Europe and remained a notable person in the paddock. With his unfortunate demise on March 20, Buxton penned an emotional message deeming that there will be no one like Jordan in the motorsport realm again due to his unique amiable character. He captioned the post:

"A firebrand. An entertainer. A racer, to his absolute core. I can’t write down the first thing Eddie Jordan said to me. The FIA would likely try and fine me an entire year’s salary. But those words, like the man, were indelibly etched from that first moment. I’ll remember the outrageous quotes, the excess and the wildness, the laughter, the chaos."

"But so too his intensity, his passion, his drive, determination and graft. And the kindness he shared so easily and warmly. They don’t make them like Eddie anymore. To be honest, they didn’t before him either. What a terrible loss."

Eddie Jordan died aged 76, after fighting a strong battle with cancer over the past 12 months.

F1 shares their condolences for Eddie Jordan's unfortunate demise

Eddie Jordan at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews - Source: Getty

Like Buxton, members from F1 were saddened by the news of Jordan's passing. F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, shared a message through F1's official channels and shared his condolences, as he said:

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan. With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times. Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."

Jordan's F1 team was sold to Midland in 2005. It later transformed into Spyker, which then changed to Force India in 2008. The team continued running under the Indian businessman, Vijay Mallya, until the 2018 F1 season when the team was put into administration as it faced financial struggles and was bought by Lawrence Stroll.

The Silverstone-based outfit was then rebranded to Racing Point, which turned into Aston Martin in 2021.

