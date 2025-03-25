"They overstepped some bounds": NHRA's Bob Tasca rips FOX Sports again over 'embarrassing' IndyCar promos

NHRA star Bob Tasca III continued his criticism of FOX Sports for releasing IndyCar Series commercials with the tagline, "Fastest Racing On Earth". Tasca admitted feeling upset with the promotion, saying the network crossed the line.

For the uninitiated, Tasca, driver and owner of the Nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car, believes the tagline should belong to the NHRA. In his defense, dragsters reach speeds of about 340 mph, while IndyCar cars top at about 100 mph less.

Speaking about the ongoing debate against Fox Sports, Bob Tasca said (via Autoweek):

"(The tagline) wasn't tastefully done at all. My emotion was on the fact that the promotion is singling out that they're the fastest motorsport on the planet, and that is factually wrong. It is not true."

"So I think that they overstepped some bounds, which not only pissed me off, [but] it pissed off a lot of NHRA fans and drivers. And it was great to see the passion of race fans over the last week," he added.

While Tasca received callouts from racers at Bonneville Salt Flats, a salt-covered area in Utah where speeds go over 500 mph, he doubled down to claiming drag racing in the NHRA is the fastest form of motorsports.

"So you want to talk about embarrassment? Okay. They can keep embarrassing themselves if they'd like, but the harsh reality is we are the fastest motorsport, and I'm very proud to be able to say that," he concluded.

Former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart in an NHRA dragster - Source: Imagn

Bob Tasca holds a career total of 20 wins, 18 of which are from the Funny Car class. Driving the Ford Performance Nitro Funny Car, the 49-year-old was the first to clock a top speed of 341.68 mph last year.

"He's taking this very personally": Former IndyCar star on Bob Tasca over 'fastest' motorsports tagline

Six-time IndyCar Series race winner James Hinchcliffe weighed in on Bob Tasca's take on Fox Sports' "Fastest Racing On Earth" tagline. Hinchcliffe said that while he understood Tasca's point, he believed the NHRA star took it personally.

On an episode of his Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast, the driver-turned-analyst stated:

"It's very aggressive. Like he's taking this very personally. It's like it was a direct shot at him and his credibility as a member of the motorsports community." [2:30]

James Hinchcliffe compared the two racing series, saying:

"Look, I get it. To a certain extent, I understand. Technically, obviously, NHRA cars go faster than Indy cars do. It's a very different kind of racing. I don't think it was asterisked or caveated in the commercials, but look man, it's a new property, they are promoting it, it's the fastest circuit racing in the world. So that just doesn't roll off the tongue the same way, so maybe just let it slide."

The IndyCar Series and the NHRA follow different forms of racing discipline. Open-wheel racecars may be slower in a straight but can turn even at high speeds, an ability dragsters do not possess.

