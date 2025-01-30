"They're the alphas": Conor Daly bows down to $6.5Bn worth Roger Penske's team after Daytona 24 Hours success

IndyCar driver Conor Daly has hailed Roger Penske for leading Team Penske to yet another major victory. Porsche Penske Motorsport won the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona for the second consecutive year and third overall.

Felipe Nasr fended off Meyer Shank Racing's Tom Blomqvist to take the chequered flag in the No. 7 Porsche 939 at the Daytona International Speedway for the second year in a row. Roger Penske, who has built a personal empire of $6.5 billion (via Forbes), started strongly in 2025 to continue his streak of winning championships.

In 2024, Team Penske's Josef Newgarden won the Indy 500, the team's NASCAR arm saw Joey Logano win the Cup Series, and Porsche Penske motorsport won both the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA Sportscar championship.

Conor Daly, who signed with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2025 IndyCar season, tipped his hat to Penske and their Daytona victory.

"What a surprise. What is Penske not winning? When there was like an hour left or and it was Penske 1-2, you kind of just look around and you're like, 'They're doing it again'. They're just the alphas. They do everything the best. Roger's there. He's checking it out. They've got an incredible pit stand," he said on his Speed Street podcast. [6:15 onwards]

Nasr's finish gave Porsche Penske Motorsport the overall victory and the GTP class trophy.

Felipe Nasr credits Roger Penske's vigor for his second consecutive Daytona victory

Even at 88, Roger Penske is efficiently managing his many business ventures, including the Penske Corporation and Penske Entertainment. He owns IndyCar, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and is responsible for the series' success.

On January 25 and 26, Penske was present at the Daytona International Speedway for the entire 24 hours of the endurance event, overseeing all the operations. After the victory, Felipe Nasr highlighted his boss' attention to detail and enthusiasm, saying via ESPN:

"The feeling is amazing, just to see how much energy he brings into the team. You get out of the car, he's like: 'How's the car? How's the handling?' Like, he's very interested in every detail. He doesn't miss a pit stop when the cars are coming in, and he's looking at it all and making comments. I just have a lot of admiration for everything he does, and it stands for the team. It's a very, very unique opportunity to be driving for Porsche Penske Motorsport here."

For Porsche, it was their 20th victory at Daytona. Roger Penske appreciated the entire team post-race and credited his drivers, Nasr and Matt Campbell, for not taking their intra-team competition overboard in the final stretch of the race.

On the IndyCar front, Team Penske is gunning for a third consecutive Indy 500 win for Josef Newgarden in 2025.

