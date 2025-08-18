"They're just going to lie to me": McLaren's IndyCar boss Tony Kanaan on Goodwood face-off against 2 legends

Arrow McLaren's IndyCar boss, Tony Kanaan, is set to lock horns with Scott Dixon (six-time champion) and Dario Franchitti (four-time champion) at the 2025 Goodwood Revival. The event will take place in southern England at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The Goodwood Revival (September 12 -14) is well-known as an event where special cars from the past are brought into the limelight. It is a big celebration, and this year, IndyCar legends Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon, and Dario Franchitti will all be there to add more stars to the event.

While Kanaan (one Indy 500 win and a championship) and Franchitti (three Indy 500 wins) are no longer racing in IndyCar on a regular basis, they, along with the Chip Ganassi driver Scott Dixon (one Indy 500 win), share an impressive five Indy 500 wins and 11 championships between them.

In line with sharing the Goodwood Motor Circuit with Franchitti and Dixon at September's Goodwood Revival event and the prospect of seeking some advice, Kanaan said the following (via Goodwood):

"They’re just going to lie to me so there’s no advice that I can trust. I think Dario’s definitely behind some of the hard times I’m going to have. The least I know the better."

Tony Kanaan last competed in an IndyCar race back in 2023 at the Indy 500. The 52-year-old Dario Franchitti, on his end, last made an appearance in the sport back in 2013 at the Grand Prix of Houston.

IndyCar's Scott Dixon looks back on 2022 Goodwood appearance

Scott Dixon - Source: Getty

While Tony Kanaan has come up with a humorous take regarding battling it out on the Goodwood Motor Circuit against Dario Franchitti and Scott Dixon, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has looked back on his 2022 outing at the track in the Stirling Moss Memorial trophy event.

In line with this, Dixon talked about a few things and also asserted how competitive everyone was during the event. He said the following:

"It’s one of the best races I’ve ever done. I’m really excited to do three different types of cars this year which is going to be really cool. was just shocked at how competitive everyone was. I thought it would’ve been pretty laid back and pretty chill, but from the get-go, even in the practice sessions it was just flat out, and nobody’s really scared to rub a little."

While Dixon is looking forward to showing his racecraft at the 2025 Goodwood Revival event, he has a job in his hands in the remaining two races of the ongoing IndyCar season.

After 15 rounds, he is currently in second place in the standings behind Tony Kanaan's Arrow McLaren driver, Pato O'Ward. Round 16 is slated to take place this week (August 24).

