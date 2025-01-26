“They recognise you more”: When Josef Newgarden revealed the impact of his Indy 500 triumph

2X Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden sat with former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe before the 108th running of the greatest spectacle in racing and discussed his 2023 Indy 500 win and how it made a huge impact on his life. The same was uploaded on the YouTube channel ‘Off Track with Hinch and Rossi’.

James Hinchcliffe and Josef Newgarden discussed the ring that the Team Penske driver got after winning the Indy 500, and whether the 34-year-old wore the ring outside of Indianapolis. While discussing the same, Newgarden brought up how he's become a lot more recognizable after the win at the IMS as he said,

“Everyone has definitely been very nice that, you know, people keep asking, what is the difference year over year. That, that is definitely a difference. Like, people, they, they recognize you more. I mean, it's a very awkward thing to say, but that it does happen.” (1:20 onwards)

Hinchcliffe pointed out the irony in the situation revealing how Newgarden was already a two-time IndyCar champion, yet it was the Indy 500 that earned him the book in fame.

“It's a difference maker. I mean, it's the Indianapolis 500. It's the biggest race in the world,” replied Josef Newgarden.

Josef Newgarden went on to defend his 2023 Indy 500 win by winning the oldest motorsports race in the world in 2024. He also became the first driver in over two decades to win back-to-back Indy 500.

“I look forward to the challenge”: Josef Newgarden on the possibility of winning the third consecutive Indy 500

Josef Newgarden joined the list of the back-to-back Indy 500 winners, becoming the sixth driver to accomplish the feat. Helio Castroneves was the last driver before Newgarden to win the greatest spectacle in racing back-to-back when he won in 2001 and 2002.

The Team Penske driver came out and discussed the possibility of becoming the first driver to win the third consecutive Indy 500. He said,

“It's not a make-or-break. I don't think it changes our legacy or the worth of our team if we win three in a row. But we for sure have a chance to do it and I think we have a great chance to do it. I think we have good cars again and it would be a huge deal.” (7:41 onwards)

“So I'm very excited about that. I look forward to the challenge. We're gonna be working hard to make the... I don't wanna say the impossible, but probably the improbable happen,” he added (8:07 onwards)

The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2 at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix. The 109th running of the Indy 500 will take place on May 25, 2025, and will be the sixth race of the season.

