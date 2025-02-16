“This is the great American race”: Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon in attendance for NASCAR’s Daytona 500

NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500 is just a few hours away and ahead of it, the stars from various motorsports categories have started showing up. IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon were spotted taking in the Daytona experience at the Daytona International Speedway.

In line with this, Newgarden was asked to share his experience at this year's event, and had the following to add:

"Oh, it's amazing to be here. I didn't even know I was going to see Scott, it's good to have one of my fellow drivers too. You know, this is the Great American race, as it's called and it feels that way. I've been hanging out with Joey Logano, the last 12 hours I've been on his schedule this morning, I've got this weird anxiety going on like I'm about to get into a race car but I'm not here to race, so it's kind of awkward to be here," Newgarden said.

Josef Newgarden is one of the out-and-out stalwarts of IndyCar. The 34-year-old has been competing in the sport since the 2012 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and has so far amassed 215 race starts.

Alongside Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon talked about training 'extremely hard'

While Josef Newgarden talked up the Daytona 500 event at the Daytona International Speedway, Scott Dixon shed light on being fit as a racing driver.

Dixon while talking along the same lines, added:

"No, I think all of us, at this level, you are training extremely hard, everybody is a little bit different you know, I love triathlons and a lot of swimming and cycling and riding bikes and obviously running, but, you know, Josef, lifts a lot of weights, he is getting ready for a tight competition, but to be at the top of your game, you gotta try and get everything out possible and being fit, definitely helps," Dixon said.

Scott Dixon has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2003 Toyota Indy 300. He so far managed a whopping 363 race starts and has also amassed six drivers' world championships. His last championship in the sport came in the 2020 season.

In 2024, Dixon ended his campaign in sixth place with 456 points to his name. In the process of doing so, he also managed two race wins and eight top-five finishes.

Josef Newgarden, on his end, had a tough campaign, finishing in eighth place. He was only able to amass 401 points, but secured two wins, two pole positions, and seven top-five finishes. The 2025 IndyCar season is slated to take place from March 2 onwards, and both Dixon and Newgarden will have their sights set on the big prize.

