“This is great”: Fans react as Josef Newgarden headlines FOX’s new IndyCar promo

FOX Sports recently launched a brand-new promotional video featuring Josef Newgarden and Pato O'Ward. Fans took to social media platforms to react to the video and the fresh advertising approach adopted by FOX.

Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden remains one of the most popular drivers in the current IndyCar roster. A two-time winner of the iconic race, and also a two-time IndyCar champion, the Team Penske ace is one of the most marketable faces on the grid.

Beyond his excellence on the race track, Newgarden is also actively involved in advertising for the broadcaster, FOX. FOX Sports acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights for IndyCar last year after 6 seasons with NBC.

Since acquiring the rights last June, FOX Sports has made a concerted effort to give the series a larger platform. Their promotional strategy has included dynamic commercials featuring top IndyCar drivers such as Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, and Josef Newgarden.

The first wave of advertisements reached a staggering 125 million viewers during Super Bowl LIX on February 9—the largest television audience in Super Bowl history. Additionally, these commercials were broadcast during the 67th Daytona 500 on February 16, further exposing IndyCar to mainstream audiences.

Now, ahead of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, FOX has produced yet another advertisement video, once again featuring Josef Newgarden. The latest promo video, featuring Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward, was shared on social media by motorsports insider Adam Stern. The advertisement plays on the budding rivalry between the Team Penske and Arrow McLaren stars.

Reacting to the clip, one fan wrote on X:

"This is great, build the rivalry, the driver recognition…keep going @IndyCarOnFOX and @FOXSports!"

"Maybe my favorite yet! Nice blend of personality and racing action," wrote another user.

"Wish they did these for more drivers," commented another fan.

Below are some more fan reactions to FOX Sports' newest IndyCar promotional video:

"At least they are trying to promote one of their racing series."

"I’m gonna go with neither"

"How come no mention guys like Dixon 6x champ or Will Power?"

Some more reactions read:

"The @NHRA is the fastest Motorsports on the planet."

"Lando Norris is the fastest 25 year old on 4 wheels."

Josef Newgarden reacts to Team Penske's dismal qualifying in Thermal

All three Team Penske drivers struggled in the qualifying session for the upcoming Thermal Grand Prix this weekend, failing to advance beyond the opening group session. This was an unusual occurrence for the powerhouse team, marking it the first time in four years that no driver for Penske's IndyCar outfit failed to get past Q2.

Newgarden, who was leading the trio of Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin and Will Power, was hindered by traffic and a rare mistake in Turn 9. After the session, he reflected on the team’s lack of pace, stating (via Motorsport.com):

"I don’t know, we just weren’t quick. All of us didn’t look fantastic in our group."

Despite the disappointing qualifying performance, Newgarden remained optimistic about his chances in Sunday's race, stating:

"Obviously we’re going to have to find some speed for tomorrow now, but we can always make something happen. I always feel good with Team Penske."

Josef Newgarden had emerged as a podium finisher in the season-opening Grand Prix of St Petersburg, finishing third behind Alex Palou and Scott Dixon.

