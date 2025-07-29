“This guy’s in a league of his own”: Chip Ganassi sings praises of Alex Palou’s sheer dominance as he chases historic IndyCar record

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou won the 2025 Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca and became the first driver since Sebastian Bourdais in 2007 to win eight IndyCar races in a season. As the Spaniard chases the IndyCar record for most wins in a season, team owner Chip Ganassi hailed his driver.
Palou began the 2025 season with five wins in the first six races, including the Indy 500, before his first DNF came at the seventh round, i.e., the Detroit GP. The dominant display since retirement became a little choppy, but the Spaniard continued winning a race at least every alternate weekend.
Palou’s most recent win came at last weekend's race at Laguna Seca. Speaking about Palou's dominance, Chip Ganassi said, via Fox Sports:
“This guy is in a league of his own. There are a lot of great drivers out there, and we've been fortunate to have a lot of them. And this guy's right at the top.”
The record for the most IndyCar wins in a season is held by Al Unser Sr. and AJ Foyt with 10 wins each. Three races are left in the 2025 IndyCar season, as Palou sits on eight wins. Chip Ganassi spoke about the possibility of the Spaniard breaking the record for most wins, as he said:
“I don’t know many people who would bet against that. Who knows?”
Chip Ganassi further elaborated on Alex Palou’s dominance and his performance at Laguna Seca, as he said:
“It's not like we're lucking into these things. He’s dominating. Today [at Laguna Seca], it looked like the red tire, the soft tire, was the preferred tire and he was on the hard tire running away from the field. The entire field was on the red softs, and he was running away from them on the hard tire.”
During an interview in the first half of the season, Chip Ganassi spoke with FOX and suggested that Palou will only get stronger as the season progresses.
Alex Palou continues dominant run at Laguna Seca
Coming into the race, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver was a favorite as the Spaniard finished all four of his starts at the circuit on the podium, including two wins. Alex Palou took the pole position by three tenths, led over 80 laps, and comfortably won the race.
Speaking about the win and how it wasn't the easiest of races, Palou said, via IndyCar:
“It’s super fun to be here – one of my favorite tracks for sure. I couldn’t be happier right now.
“It was not easy. We had to push; we had to try to be ready for those (late caution periods). We knew that we were not on the (freshest) of tires … but luckily we had enough pace to open a small gap and get the win,” he added
The Spaniard was never threatened by the driver in P2, and at every restart, Alex Palou was able to create a gap of at least two seconds in the first couple of laps after the restart.
