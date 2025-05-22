“This is what leadership looks like”: Fans gripped by emotions as Roger Penske addresses his IndyCar team’s cheating scandal 

Roger Penske has received praise from IndyCar fans online after he addressed Team Penske's illegality allegations. He admitted to the team's organisational failure and expressed how upset he is with the events that unfolded.

IndyCar and Penske Corporation CEO and owner Roger Penske, who also owns the IndyCar series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, leads Team Penske, which has three cars competing in the 2025 season. Notably, two of those cars have been found in violation of regulations for the Indianapolis 500 showdown.

Speaking to Jamie Little of FOX, Penske spoke of the cheating scandal and how he has initiated a major overhaul in the management. To add to that, he even clarified how he avoids situations that can give rise to a conflict of interest, considering he owns both a team as well as a series, stating he does not stay around the pit box or race control.

Fans online reacted to this interview, appreciating Roger Penske's leadership and honesty.

"Unlike other sports, this is what leadership looks like. Much respect to Roger Penske. Great interview," expressed a fan

"That was an outstanding interview by @JamieLittleTV and refreshing to see accountability and honesty from Roger Penske," wrote a fan

"Well done on the interview, @JamieLittleTV. Roger Penske addressed more than some folks would. He deserves respect for that," said one user

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Thank you Roger for being transparent, honest and taking responsibility. A tough situation and you took decisive action which models good leadership," said one fan

"Nice job Mr. Penske. Way to wrap up the conversation," said another fan

"When Mr Penske talks we listen. There are few men in this world I respect more," wrote a fan

Newgarden and Power's cars were moved to the back row, each was fined $100,000, and their race strategists were suspended for the Indianapolis 500.

Roger Penske-owned outfit fires leadership team amid the cheating scandal

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

IndyCar giant Team Penske dismissed its entire senior leadership on Wednesday, just five days ahead of the Indianapolis 500, following the high-profile cheating scandal that has tainted the team's reputation.

Roger Penske confirmed the departures of team president Tim Cindric, managing director Ron Ruzewski, and general manager Kyle Moyer.

“Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams,” Penske said in a statement. “We have had organizational failures during the last two years, and we had to make necessary changes. I apologize to our fans, our partners and our organization for letting them down.”

Following the discovery of unauthorized modifications to the attenuators on Team Penske’s No. 2 and No. 12 cars before Sunday’s Top 12 qualifying session, NTT INDYCAR Series officials conducted a thorough review and issued penalties to drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power. As a consequence, the two will now start from the 32nd and 33rd positions, respectively, in the 109th Indianapolis 500, presented by Gainbridge.

