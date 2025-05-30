"This is why Pato O'Ward is loved": IndyCar fans react after Scott McLaughlin shares Kyle Larson's thumbs-up apology

Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin crashed during the warm-up laps at the Indy 500, which ended the Kiwi driver's race and delayed the race start. Kyle Larson, who attempted the double, called McLaughlin out on team radio and gave him a sarcastic thumbs up after the crash.

The #3 Chevrolet driver recently came out and shared how Kyle Larson apologized for his actions hours after the 109th running of the Indy 500. The IndyCar fans came out and reacted to McLaughlin detailing the NASCAR Cup Series driver's thumbs-up apology.

Scott McLaughlin got a little too aggressive with the tire warm-up on a track that massively dropped temperature following the rain showers and ended up hitting the inside barrier on the start-finish straight. As Larson saw the crash from his Arrow McLaren, he called McLaughlin an “idiot” and gave a sarcastic thumbs up as he passed the stuck #3 Team Penske.

As the Team Penske driver arrived in the Detroit GP paddock, he detailed how his tweet was all fun and games, revealing that Larson had apologized for the Indy 500 actions.

The IndyCar fans reacted to Scott McLaughlin explaining Larson's apology to him via text, as they said,

“Vanilla. This is why Pato is loved. He wouldn’t apologize for a thumbs up to Cogan.”

“It was an idiot move to run into the wall before the green flag. Lol I’m sure McLaughlin felt the same way,” said another

Another user commented, “Happy ending but people will still complain about it”

Kyle Larson himself crashed out of the Indy 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series race that followed, i.e., the Coca-Cola 600.

A user commented, “Kyle just needs to stick to NASCAR, and dirt racing.”

“So it wasn’t a sympathetic thumbs up, it was sarcastic.. that’s cold,” wrote another

“Sometimes people apologize when they don't need to, so everyone can move on, especially in the era of social media,” mentioned a user on X

“We're all good”: Scott McLaughlin explains his response to Kyle Larson's sarcastic thumbs up

A replay of Larson's onboard from Scott McLaughlin’s crash was uploaded on X. The Kiwi responded to the thumbs up by taking a shot at Kyle Larson, who had previously suggested that he's the best all-around driver. McLaughlin responded with,

“Guess im out of the best driver in the world talks. 🤷‍♂️”

As the Team Penske driver cleared that it was all fun and games, he said,

“He texted me. We're all good. I've got a tremendous amount of respect for Kyle. I just love poking s*** at everyone, too. So my tweet was a bit of making fun of that whole conversation because that's been such a big piece. But also, I wasn't going to let him off the hook with that [gesture] either. That's the type of person I am.”

Scott McLaughlin crashed the #3 Team Penske before the Indy 500 Top 12 qualifying as well and started from P10. However, his race came to an end even before it started.

