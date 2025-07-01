"This rules so hard": IndyCar fans react to Felix Rosenqvist's mesmerizing livery tribute to Ozzy Osbourne for Mid-Ohio

Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist's #60 Honda will feature a special livery for the upcoming IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio as the team pays tribute to rockstar Ozzy Osbourne. The IndyCar fans came out and reacted to the new livery as they were mesmerized by it.
Meyer Shank Racing and Felix Rosenqvist have partnered with Ozzy Osbourne and SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (channel 38) for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The race weekend begins on July 4 with the practice session, and the main race will take place on Sunday, July 6.
The livery will also be honouring Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s upcoming Final Show at Back to the Beginning on July 5 in the UK. Metallica, Slayer, Alice in Chains, and other artists will also be performing at the concert.
The Ozzy Osbourne-themed livery for the #60 Honda features a black and purple paint job with yellow highlights. The majority of the car is painted purple with the side pods & engine cover in black, whereas the front wing end plates feature a yellow Clopay sponsorship.
Black Sabbath is written in bold purple font on the top of the sidepods, while the side of the sidepods features an Ozzy Boneyard graphic in red and black. Meyer Shank Racing's social media accounts uploaded the images of the special livery on July 1, 2025, and the IndyCar fans took to the comments section to react to it.
“This rules so hard. If anyone is taking requests…have to do the Grateful Dead for Laguna,” commented a fan.
Another wrote, “Incredible. Best livery on the grid.”
“Great looking IndyCar! Rock on! 🎸🤘🦇,” wrote a user.
Some fans came out and suggested that they'd love to see Felix Rosenqvist's #60 Honda on the podium at Mid-Ohio, while others claimed that the livery reminded them of the good old days.
“Man, this takes me back to tuning engines while blasting 'Paranoid' on my garage stereo in '83. Nothing like the sound of a V8 mixed with some Sabbath to get the RPMs flowing. Just hope they remembered to disable the Bite The Head Off A Bat mode in the ECU settings…” wrote a user.
“Ozzy wagon needs a podium,” commented another.
Another user wrote, “Im not saying Felix is going to win. But I'm not, not saying Felix is going to win.”
Felix Rosenqvist’s reaction to “pretty epic” #60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda livery for Mid-Ohio
The graphics on Felix Rosenqvist's MSR livery will feature Ozzy Osbourne’s face on the side pods of the car. The MSR driver was ecstatic about running the bold colored livery at the upcoming IndyCar race, as he said,
“I can’t wait to represent Ozzy and Ozzy’s Boneyard at Mid-Ohio. The livery is totally different than anything we have ever done before and having Ozzy on the car – literally, his face is on the car, will be pretty epic.” (via Meyer Shank Racing's official website)
Felix Rosenqvist finished the last IndyCar race at Road America in P2 as he chased Alex Palou for the win, but eventually ran out of laps, finishing just two seconds behind the championship leader.
