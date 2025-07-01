  • home icon
  "This rules so hard": IndyCar fans react to Felix Rosenqvist's mesmerizing livery tribute to Ozzy Osbourne for Mid-Ohio

"This rules so hard": IndyCar fans react to Felix Rosenqvist's mesmerizing livery tribute to Ozzy Osbourne for Mid-Ohio

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 01, 2025 15:27 GMT
Image credits: X@MeyerShankRac, Felix Rosenqvist
Image credits: X@MeyerShankRac, Felix Rosenqvist's livery for Mid-Ohio

Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist's #60 Honda will feature a special livery for the upcoming IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio as the team pays tribute to rockstar Ozzy Osbourne. The IndyCar fans came out and reacted to the new livery as they were mesmerized by it.

Meyer Shank Racing and Felix Rosenqvist have partnered with Ozzy Osbourne and SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (channel 38) for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The race weekend begins on July 4 with the practice session, and the main race will take place on Sunday, July 6.

The livery will also be honouring Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s upcoming Final Show at Back to the Beginning on July 5 in the UK. Metallica, Slayer, Alice in Chains, and other artists will also be performing at the concert.

The Ozzy Osbourne-themed livery for the #60 Honda features a black and purple paint job with yellow highlights. The majority of the car is painted purple with the side pods & engine cover in black, whereas the front wing end plates feature a yellow Clopay sponsorship.

Black Sabbath is written in bold purple font on the top of the sidepods, while the side of the sidepods features an Ozzy Boneyard graphic in red and black. Meyer Shank Racing's social media accounts uploaded the images of the special livery on July 1, 2025, and the IndyCar fans took to the comments section to react to it.

“This rules so hard. If anyone is taking requests…have to do the Grateful Dead for Laguna,” commented a fan.
Another wrote, “Incredible. Best livery on the grid.”
“Great looking IndyCar! Rock on! 🎸🤘🦇,” wrote a user.

Some fans came out and suggested that they'd love to see Felix Rosenqvist's #60 Honda on the podium at Mid-Ohio, while others claimed that the livery reminded them of the good old days.

“Man, this takes me back to tuning engines while blasting 'Paranoid' on my garage stereo in '83. Nothing like the sound of a V8 mixed with some Sabbath to get the RPMs flowing. Just hope they remembered to disable the Bite The Head Off A Bat mode in the ECU settings…” wrote a user.
“Ozzy wagon needs a podium,” commented another.
Another user wrote, “Im not saying Felix is going to win. But I'm not, not saying Felix is going to win.”

Felix Rosenqvist’s reaction to “pretty epic” #60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda livery for Mid-Ohio

The graphics on Felix Rosenqvist's MSR livery will feature Ozzy Osbourne’s face on the side pods of the car. The MSR driver was ecstatic about running the bold colored livery at the upcoming IndyCar race, as he said,

“I can’t wait to represent Ozzy and Ozzy’s Boneyard at Mid-Ohio. The livery is totally different than anything we have ever done before and having Ozzy on the car – literally, his face is on the car, will be pretty epic.” (via Meyer Shank Racing's official website)

Felix Rosenqvist finished the last IndyCar race at Road America in P2 as he chased Alex Palou for the win, but eventually ran out of laps, finishing just two seconds behind the championship leader.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Edited by Mitali
