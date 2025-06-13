“This series is gonna die”: Fans react as IndyCar all set for major overhaul in future

The IndyCar racing series is reportedly shifting the introduction of its new chassis from 2027 to the 2028 season, and fans are far from pleased with this new development. The American open-wheel series is set to undergo a major technological overhaul, which includes a change to the current chassis being used.

According to a report via media outlet Racer, the series president, Douglas Boles, has begun informing team owners about the revised timeline for the new chassis rollout. The report also details that while the initial plans targeted a launch for the 2027 season, the technical regulations governing the design parameters of the internal combustion engines and the energy recovery system (ERS) have spiraled into the further delay.

However, fans of America's open-wheel series appear not to be having any of this and have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration regarding the series' direction—particularly the lack of visible progression in the development of cars in IndyCar in recent years.

One fan who appeared displeased with the update commented:

“Yup, this series is gonna die.”

Another criticized the prolonged use of the current Dallara chassis, writing:

“C'mon, we need a new car. We've been running with the butt-ugly Dallara for 13 years!!!”

A fan, fed up with the uninspiring race action, stated:

“This is a fundamental failure. A guarantee of shit racing for another 2.5 seasons.”

Another went as far as blaming the IndyCar leadership, stating:

“Mark Miles is such an incompetent leader. Like, my God, how f**king long does it take to make a decision or do something? Dude is a total clown.”

A few others, however, appeared not to be too surprised by this development, and one fan commented:

"Anybody that’s shocked by this obviously don’t pay too much attention to the series. This was widely expected."

Another simply quipped:

"I’m shocked….not!"

It should be noted that since its introduction in the 2012 season, the Dallara DW12 chassis has undergone four significant changes and modifications. These include the aero kit used between 2015 and 2017, a spec bodywork introduced in 2018, the custom aeroscreen introduced in 2020, and most recently, the hybrid powertrain which debuted in 2024.

Each modification has also been greeted with resentment from fans, with many stressing that it eroded the uniqueness and hard-nosed racing that IndyCar was previously known for.

Josef Newgarden previously called for a lighter IndyCar chassis

Josef Newgarden earlier called for a lighter chassis for the IndyCar series. The 34-year-old believes the racing series needs improvement ahead of the introduction of the new chassis.

The Team Penske driver, during his interaction with the media in January 2025, cited his belief that the most important element the open-wheel series needs to invest in is achieving a lighter chassis. Sharing his thoughts as captured by Motorsport.com, the two-time IndyCar champion stated:

“For me, that's the number one point. I have expressed that, I think mostly everyone has expressed that. I think as you look at the car now, it's developed into a pretty heavy race car. I'd like us to get the weight down — that’s ideal.”

“Then producing a high-horsepower car, more than we have now, with a stable aero platform — it's always the ingredients you look to have in this type of series.”

A recent report via Racer has hinted that the upcoming chassis, set to be introduced in 2028, is largely a slight modification of the current car and not the massive overhaul many, including Newgarden, would have expected. However, it is reported to be fitted with a rear wing similar to the one currently used in Formula 2. The current IndyCar chassis weighs between 1,635 to 1,785 pounds.

