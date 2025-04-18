"This version of IndyCar sucks": Alexander Rossi gives reality check to Roger Penske-owned series

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver, Alexander Rossi, has come up with a strong take following the 2025 IndyCar Acura Grand Prix. During the whole race weekend, the tires were a major point of discussion, and in line with this, Rossi has taken the time to criticize the current version of the Roger Penske-owned sport.

On the latest episode of Off Track with Hinch and Rossi (Spotify), Rossi talked about the Long Beach race and openly bashed the current state of things in IndyCar. He added:

"Here is the thing James, I really don't like this version of IndyCar. This version of IndyCar that, okay, we extend the race distance, we all know why we wanna try and get rid of the super massive fuel save two stop and make it a race that, you know, cars are pushing and you can see, true pace being the differentiating factor, but the alternate tire is so poor that it ends up not being a factor, because you can't run a stint of any significant length on the alternate so it ends up fuel save, tire save kind of two-stop anyways," Alexander Rossi said (11:37 onwards).

He further added:

"The pseudo fake three stop, and quite frankly, that's why, aside from Will's, you know, quite honestly, rear mistake at the start in St. Pete, that's why there's been no yellows. It's because no one is driving at 100% anymore. Everyone is driving around at 85%, 90%, trying to kind of conserve tires, but also having to hit a fuel number because alternate tire doesn't last long enough for you to do anything and this version of IndyCar sucks."

Alexander Rossi ended his 90-lap Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach outing in P15 behind the Meyer Shank Racing driver, Marcus Armstrong. Interestingly, the 33-year-old started the 90-lap race from P8 following a solid qualifying performance.

Alexander Rossi on no 'cautions' in IndyCar's first three races of 2025

While Alexander Rossi has spoken from the heart on the matter of alternate tires in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, via the same interview, he also took the time to give his take on not seeing even a single caution in the first three races.

In line with this, the 33-year-old had the following to add:

"That's what I'm saying like, there's not even a physicality to it anymore like, you are just driving around in zone 2, heart-rate wise, because you can't extert yourself to challenge the car, because A, you don't have the fuel to do it, and B, like the tire, even the primary its not unlimited grip." (18:17 onwards).

Alexander Rossi is one of the most experienced drivers on the current IndyCar grid. Having made his debut back in 2016 at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he has seen how the sport has evolved over the years.

The 2025 IndyCar season has seen a decent surge in its popularity this year, and considering this, Roger Penske and Co. can maybe look into Rossi's remarks to make the sport even better in the upcoming seasons, for the fans as well as for the drivers.

At the end of the day, everyone associated with IndyCar wants to see high-intensity on-track action, with drivers not having to limit themselves because of tire-related or any other factors.

