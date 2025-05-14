“This won’t end well”: Fans react as Tom Brady gets announced as part of Indy 500 weekend

Tom Brady is no stranger to the spotlight, but his upcoming appearance in the Indy 500 is already sparking mixed reactions. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to ride in the fastest seat for the Indianapolis race—an announcement that has stirred varied responses from fans.

According to an announcement by IndyCar on X, the 47-year-old, who called time on his illustrious career in American football following the conclusion of the 2023 season, is set to join Jimmie Johnson in the fastest seat ahead of the green flag for the Indy 500 event. However, the announcement of the former quarterback’s upcoming appearance has since been met with mixed reactions. While some fans are delighted with the news, others have taken to social media to express their skepticism.

A fan who appeared particularly unenthused by the announcement took to their X account to react:

“Tom Brady? In Indianapolis?! This won’t end well.”

Another fan, also displeased with the development, commented:

“Booooo.”

However, another fan appeared thrilled by the announcement and commented:

“Two GOATs 🐐.”

One fan even seemed to take a subtle dig at NASCAR icon Jimmie Johnson, commenting:

“Does @JimmieJohnson need to take a refresher course before driving?”

While Brady’s upcoming appearance at the Indy 500 is already drawing mixed reactions from fans, it’s worth noting that this is not the first time a non-motorsports celebrity is going to ride in the pace car for the Brickyard showpiece. Several pop celebrities and Hollywood actors—including Lady Gaga, Simu Liu, and Jon Bon Jovi, among others—have participated in previous editions of the Indianapolis event in similar roles.

Tom Brady's former NFL teammate set for Indy 500 role

The 109th running of the Indy 500 will not only feature the participation of Tom Brady, but it will also include that of his former NFL teammate, Rob Gronkowski. The 36-year-old is set to signal the start command for the iconic motorsport event.

According to reports courtesy of NFL journalist Ian Rapoport, the former football tight end will serve as the grand marshal to signal the start of the event. Taking to his X account, the American football expert wrote:

“This is fun: @RobGronkowski is headed to Indianapolis... to give the command to start the "party" at the Indy 500 on May 25. Gronk will be the grand marshal of the infamous Snake Pit (by Turn 3), while his buddy on @NFLONFOX, @MichaelStrahan, is the honorary pace car driver.”

The upcoming edition of the Indy 500 will not be the first time the four-time Super Bowl winner will be involved in a motorsports event. In 2017, he was present at the NASCAR Daytona, and earlier in 2015, he was the co-grand marshal of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The 109th running of the race, slated to be held between May 23 and 25, is also expected to feature several celebrity figures across the Brickyard. Disc jockey Sammy Virji and music producer Oliver Heldens are also expected to be present at what is loosely dubbed “the greatest spectacle in racing.”

