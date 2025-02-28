  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • “This year is no different”: Tony Kanaan stoked to start the ‘exciting race’ as Arrow McLaren unveils 2025 liveries 

“This year is no different”: Tony Kanaan stoked to start the ‘exciting race’ as Arrow McLaren unveils 2025 liveries 

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Feb 28, 2025 19:08 IST
The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Qualifying - Source: Getty
The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Qualifying - Source: Getty

Arrow McLaren revealed its liveries for the 2025 NTT IndyCar series on February 27, ahead of the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The launch took place at St. Pete in Florida, with the race weekend beginning on Friday, February 28, with the Practice session. Team Principal Tony Kanaan came out and made a public statement as the liveries were launched.

Ad

Speaking about the upcoming season for Arrow McLaren and the expectations, Tony Kanaan said (via IndyCar)

“St. Pete is always an exciting race to start the season, and this year is no different. Kicking things off with our car launch event at the Pier makes it even more special. Now it’s time to put all the work we’ve done in the offseason to the test.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Tony Kanaan and McLaren Racing Chief Marketing Officer Louise McEwen hosted the introduction as the baton was then passed to the drivers to unveil the liveries. The No.5 Arrow McLaren was unveiled by driver Pato O'Ward and title sponsor Arrow Electronics’ Senior VP and CMO Steve Kerdock.

No. 6 Arrow McLaren was unveiled by driver Nolan Siegel and the car's title sponsor, NTT DATA Americas Head of Marketing Margo Cooke. Christian Lundgaard and Senior Director of Modern Oral Lavania Balasingam R.J. Reynolds took cover off the No.7 VELO Arrow McLaren.

Ad

The No.5 livery features a combination of black and orange paintjob, whereas the No.6 car driven by Seigel features an orange and blue livery. Christian Lundgaard No.7 VELO Arrow McLaren flaunted an all Papaya Orange paint job.

“I wasn't happy”: Tony Kanaan reflects on Arrow McLaren's 2024 performance as he sets the bar for the upcoming season

Tony Kanaan was announced as the Team Principal at Arrow McLaren after the Brazilian took up the role of Deputy Team Principal following Gavin Ward's departure from the team. McLaren managed only three wins during the 2024 IndyCar season, all of them coming with Pato O'Ward behind the wheel.

Ad

As Kanaan reflected on the 2024 season, he said (via IndyStar):

“Three wins? Across an entire three-car team that expects to win races, championships and 500s? That should be the bare minimum. I wasn't happy we only won three races last year.”

Setting the bar high for the 2025 IndyCar season as Arrow McLaren prepares to challenge for the championship, Tony Kanaan added:

Ad
“All I care about is we’re going to win races, because when we do that, some people don’t realize how good that is and how addicting that is, and that’s when you start to have people clicking and buying in, cause you’re going to be fixated on being successful.”
“I want to make these guys want it as badly for themselves as I want it for the entire team.”

Arrow McLaren dives into the 2025 IndyCar season with a new approach and a young driver lineup. Pato O'Ward (25), Christian Lundgaard (23), and Nolan Siegel (20) make up one of the youngest driver lineups on the grid. McLaren Racing also bought Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson’s share in the team earlier this year in January.

Quick Links

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी