'Thrilling' IndyCar experience leaves $3M-worth Hollywood star Katherine McNamara wanting more

IndyCar's 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix produced some explosive on-track action. The limited spectators that were present at the track had a memorable experience. In line with this, $3M-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Hollywood star Katherine McNamara also had a fun-filled outing as she took part in the action at Thermal, California.

Ad

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou was able to get the better of Arrow McLaren drivers, Christian Lundgaard and Pato O'Ward during the latter half of the race. He pulled off some sensational overtakes and following the end of the 65-lap event, Katherine McNamara took to her Instagram and added a heartfelt post.

"Off to the races! 🏎️ 🏁 Thank you @indycar for having us! The fastest seat in sports was an utter thrill and @stephenscaia and I had an absolute ball!! You were missed @matt_barr_ ! Can’t wait for the next one!" McNamara wrote in her caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Colton Herta, Felix Rosneqvist, Will Power, Marcus Armstrong, Kyle Kirkwood, Alexander Rossi, and Scott Dixon secured the rest of the top 10 places in IndyCar's Thermal event, in addition to the podium finishers, Palou, O'Ward, and Lundgaard.

IndyCar's Alex Palou applauds Chip Ganassi Racing for "fast car" at Thermal

Alex Palou during day two of the NTT IndyCar Series Open Test at The Thermal Club - Source: Getty

While Katherine McNamara had a thrilling outing at the 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix taking in the experience, Alex Palou once again proved himself as the top dog on the current grid.

Ad

He secured the victory grandly and following his outing, he took the time to credit his Chip Ganassi Racing team for their efforts.

The 27-year-old also mentioned that it was all thanks to his team that he had a "really fast car" since practice.

"What an amazing weekend. We had a really fast car since practice, and everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing on the 10 car executed perfectly. We knew it was aggressive to start with the used reds (alternate tires), and we knew that we were looking toward the end of the race with that 10 car, and we did it," Palou said via IndyCar.

Ad

Palou began the 2025 season as the reigning world champion. Last year, he was able to secure the drivers' world championship by securing 544 points in the 17-race season. Moreover, he was able to put on board an impressive two wins, three poles, 13 top-fives, and 13 top-ten finishes. Colton Herta ended up in second place with 513 points.

The ongoing campaign is two rounds down, and with Palou's back-to-back wins, he has already created a decent buffer at the top of the drivers' standings. He is currently sitting pretty at the top with 102 points, whereas the second-placed Pato O'ward is only on 63. Next up on the race calendar is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (11-13 April).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback