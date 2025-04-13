Title rivals Scott McLaughlin and Colton Herta get real about Alex Palou's IndyCar dominance

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou stamped his authority in the first two races of the 2025 season with consecutive victories. Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin, two of the preseason favorites to snatch the Spaniard's title crown, suffered contrasting fortunes. Ahead of the Long Beach Grand Prix, the duo shared their feelings about this unfavorable situation.

McLaughlin was the pole-sitter at the season opener at St. Petersburg, but could only finish in P4. His outing at the second race at the Thermal Club was terrible, as he was the only driver to DNF, having completed 53 laps of 65. Ahead of the 50th edition of the Long Beach GP, the Team Penske driver spoke about Alex Palou's unbeaten run.

"Oh mate, full credit. He's doing an amazing job right now," he told reporter Bob Pockrass. "It's a long season, but at the end of the day, if he keeps winning, like that's all we can do. For me, how he executes doesn't affect how I execute. I've just got to go out there and just be as fast as I can. If that's enough, that's enough. If not, work harder."

Colton Herta's fortunes have been slightly better than McLaughlin's. He was in victory contention at St. Petersburg until a messy pit stop by Andretti Global pushed him down to P16. However, the 24-year-old made a brilliant comeback at the Thermal Club, finishing as the best Andretti driver in P4.

When Bob Pockrass asked him about Palou threatening to run away with his third consecutive championship, Herta replied:

"I'm not too worried about it. There are places where we can claw back points on him, I think, where we'll have better cars. But it is tough. You don't want to give him a lead out to anybody. But like I said, at Thermal, we've closed down the gap to Alex last year in half the amount of races that we have, so it's definitely possible."

While both drivers acknowledged Alex Palou's greatness, they remained focused on the controllable, i.e. their performances and strategy going into the Long Beach Grand Prix on Sunday, April 13.

Two back-to-back IndyCar wins don't make Alex Palou 'more relaxed'

Alex Palou at the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

Alex Palou came into the 2025 IndyCar season with eyes on a third consecutive title, and fourth overall. At the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he could only manage to start eighth on the grid. However, his pace, coupled with Chip Ganassi Racing's flawless strategy, saw him cross the finish line first.

The No. 10 Honda driver had an even better race at the Thermal Club Grand Prix. He began third on the grid and stayed there until the final third of the race. Palou then overtook both Arrow McLaren drivers within 10 laps and extended his lead to 10 seconds before the finish.

However, ahead of the Long Beach Grand Prix on Sunday, when Bob Pockrass asked if he was more relaxed with two back-to-back wins in the bag, Palou said:

"Not really. I mean, in a way, yes, because you know that we've had the performance, especially at St. Pete and here in the past. So we know that we are in the right line and in the right way of working with the car, but it doesn't make me more relaxed just because we've won two. I want to win three. I'm not thinking about absolutely no points or anything. It's just about race wins and podiums."

Alex Palou has never won at Long Beach in four attempts. However, he has finished in the Top 5 at the iconic event each time, including two podiums. At the 2025 running of the race, he will start third on the grid behind the Andrettis of Kyle Kirkwood and Colton Herta.

