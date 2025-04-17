Tom Brady’s former NFL teammate all set for major Indy 500 role

The 2025 Indy 500 race event will not only feature on-track action, but it will also include several familiar faces from American football. Former NFL champion Rob Gronkowski is set to herald the racing showpiece.

Ad

The four-time Super Bowl champion is gearing up to signal the command for the kickoff of the Indianapolis event. According to reports courtesy of NFL journalist Ian Rapoport, the 35-year-old former teammate of Tom Brady will be the grand marshal to signal the commencement of the event. He also detailed that Hall of Famer and television personality Michael Strahan will be the honorary pace car driver.

The NFL expert Rapoport wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

“This is fun: @RobGronkowski is headed to Indianapolis...to give the command to start the "party" at the Indy 500 on May 25.

Gronk will be the grand marshal of the infamous Snake Pit (by Turn 3), while his buddy on @NFLONFOX @MichaelStrahan, is the honorary pace car driver.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Indy 500 will not be the first time Gronkowski will be in the motorsports spotlight, as in 2017, he was also present at the Daytona 500 event. Two years earlier, in June 2015, he was co-grand marshal and drove the pace car for a NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

In addition to Gronkowski, the 2025 Indy 500 event will also feature performances by Sammy Virji, Kayzo, and Oliver Heldens, among others, at a concert at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the main race. The upcoming 109th edition of the Indy 500 is scheduled to take place between May 23 and 25.

Ad

Roger Penske tips Josef Newgarden for Indy 500 win

Roger Penske and Josef Newgarden pose for a photo after his 2024 Indy 500 victory - Source: Getty

Roger Penske has shared his thoughts on his favorite to win the upcoming Indy 500 event. The 88-year-old recently spoke to the media at the unveiling of the new Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum.

Ad

The Penske Entertainment Group chief opted for team driver Josef Newgarden as his pick to win the Borg-Warner Trophy. The motorsports chief detailed his belief about the possibility of the Nashville-born driver racking up another win at the event.

Speaking to the media via CBS4, Roger Penske stated:

“Of course, for the 109th running, I’m rooting for Newgarden. But you have to go back to 2003. [Team Penske driver] Helio (Castroneves) was on his way to his third, and he got blocked on the back straightaway and Gil de Ferran won the race. (But) it could be done, and Josef is certainly a student now."

Ad

Explaining his reason for tipping Newgarden for the win, he continued:

“He took 12 years to win his first race. I think he’s ready. [Team Penske's Head of IndyCar Operations] Tim Cindric is one of the greatest strategists here at the Speedway. He’s won a number of races with his particular car, so I really feel he’s got a great chance."

Ad

Josef Newgarden is within touching distance of etching his name into history. The Team Penske driver could become the first individual in the storied history of American open-wheel racing to clinch victory at the Indy 500 three times on a row. The 34-year-old had previously recorded wins at the event during the 2023 and 2024 editions of the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More