Tony Kanaan admits he didn’t expect Team Penske-sacked staff joining Arrow McLaren

Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan recently spoke about the sacked Team Penske staff joining the team. He expressed his surprise towards the same.

In May, it was announced that Team Penske was parting ways with a few of their key team members after their controversy of violating technical rules came to light at the Indianapolis 500. Among the three sacked individuals was the former Team Penske general manager, Kyle Moyer. Last week, it was announced that Moyer would join the Arrow McLaren team as a director of competition and serve as Nolan Siegel's race strategist, starting from the testing at the Iowa Speedway.

While talking to Bruce Martin from Forbes, the Brazilian spoke about his decision to bring Moyer on board the team. He said,

“Talk about how our history together, it’s unbelievable. Everything that I won, that guy was in my car. So that wasn't something that I was expecting to have. And honestly, I’m pretty happy about it. It's pretty good to see."

Tony Kanaan and Kyle Moyer previously worked together in 2004. The duo collaborated at Andretti Green Racing during Kannan's IndyCar Championship campaign, where Moyer worked as the team manager.

Tony Kanaan signed as team principal with the papaya outfit in 2025 after serving as their special team advisor and as the deputy team principal. The 50-year-old won the IndyCar Series championship in 2004, followed by a win at the Indy 500 in 2005. He announced his retirement from racing in 2023.

Tony Kanaan opens up about McLaren F1 team sharing their data with their IndyCar team "24 Hours a day"

Tony Kanaan, the Arrow McLaren team principal, recently spoke about the McLaren Formula One team sharing their data with the Arrow McLaren team. The McLaren Formula One team won the Constructors' Championship in 2024.

In an interview, the team principal was asked if the McLaren Formula One team shared their data with their sister team in IndyCar. Kanaan replied by saying, "same company". The 2004 IndyCar champion was further questioned about the technical data exchange. He replied by saying (via Tony Kanaan on X),

"24 hours a day. (We exchange) software, fuel software, simulator... car simulator for the drivers, and engineering. There are many things that we have in a regulation, armored. But (because) they (F1) have an open regulation, we use experience and manufacture of some parts that they do it in two days. Here we don't manufacture anything because Indy has more limitations. You purchase from the company that sells the parts, and the things you make, it is not worth having machines to manufacture. For example, three anti-roll bars - we import those and we are lucky to have the guys in Europe who send us what we need."

The McLaren Formula One team took home the Constructors' Championship in 2024 after 26 years and is currently leading this year's standings as well.

