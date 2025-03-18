Tony Kanaan displays his "special connection to green" in St. Patrick's Day wish for IndyCar fans

Former IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan wished all his X (Formerly Twitter) followers on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazilian shared four pictures of himself in a tweet uploaded on March 17 as he revealed his special connection to the green color.

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on the traditional death date of Irish patron saint, Saint Patrick. The color green is associated with Ireland because of the green landscape of the Emerald Isle as well as the Shamrock used by Saint Patrick to explain the Trinity, which became a symbol of Irish Catholic nationalism.

The pictures uploaded by Tony Kanaan flaunted the color green in all of them. The first couple of pictures were of Tony Kanaan’s Andretti from the 2000s which featured the iconic green 7-eleven livery. The Brazilian acquired his first win with Andretti in the same livery in 2003 and went on to win the championship in the 7-Eleven livery in 2004.

The third picture was of Tony Kanaan in the KV Racing-Lotus IndyCar which featured the iconic yellow and green color of Lotus, with the Brazilian flaunting a dark green and neon helmet. The last image was of Kanaan in the Arrow McLaren outfit with his initials “TK” written in green and yellow.

Kanaan is of Lebanese heritage, but Brazilian by nationality, and featured a lot of green on his apparel and helmet during his career, as it is the predominant color of the Brazilian national flag. The tweet uploaded by the former IndyCar driver read:

“🇺🇸 My special connection to green. 💚 Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀”

Kanaan was appointed Deputy Team Principal after Gavin Ward left the Arrow McLaren team at the end of the 2024 IndyCar season. His appointment was confirmed ahead of the 2025 season, by the Papaya Orange team.

Christian Lundgaard detailed why “Tony Kanaan was a big part” of his decision to join Arrow McLaren

Tony Kanaan prepares for practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Christian Lundgaard joined Arrow McLaren for the 2025 IndyCar season after driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the last three years. The Danish driver detailed how Tony Kanaan was one of the reasons why he decided to join Arrow McLaren. IndyCar's social media accounts uploaded a video of Lundgaard where the IndyCar driver suggested:

“Tony was a big part of my decision as well. I've obviously seen him race, raced against him. I've leaned a lot on him. But getting to know everybody is obviously the challenge. And for all of us to get up to speed, working together is really the key factor. But at the end of the day, we're going to come out strong.”

Christian Lundgaard debuted for Arrow McLaren at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and finished the race in P8.

