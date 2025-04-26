Tony Kanaan looks back on “greatest spectacle in college racing” during recent college visit

The Arrow McLaren team principal, Tony Kanaan, recently made a visit to Purdue University to have a first-hand experience of the racing action at the institute. In line with this, he shared a post via his X handle.

Kanaan is easily one of the most recognizable faces in the world of IndyCar. Other than his ongoing stint as the boss of Arrow McLaren, he himself, had a stellar racing career in the series.

Following his visit to the West Lafayette, Indiana-based Purdue University, he shared the following post:

"So cool to experience the Greatest Spectacle in College Racing and take a closer look at the incredible projects by @LifeAtPurdue university students."

During his IndyCar career (first race - 2002 Indy 500), Tony Kanaan made a total of 296 appearances, in which he was able to amass 16 Grand Prix wins, 73 podiums, and 11 pole positions. He even became the drivers' champion in the 2004 season of the sport.

Tony Kanaan's take on his drivers' efforts at Long Beach

While Tony Kanaan was recently at Purdue University, he had mixed feelings following the end of Round 3 (Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach) of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season.

His three drivers had mixed outings as Christian Lundgaard managed a well-deserved podium finish in third place, whereas Pato O'Ward and Nolan Siegel ended their outings outside of the top 10. O'Ward ended up in P13, whereas Siegel was only able to conjure up a P20 finish.

In line with the performance of his drivers, Kanaan had the following to add on March 23.

"It was an up and down weekend, but big props to the team. We had a few mishaps yesterday but as a team, we survived a tough Saturday after we had a gearbox issue on Pato's car and Christian's car was tubbed. While we may have missed a bit on strategy in some ways today, Christian brought home a podium. We raced for Jon Edwards today, a dear friend, and hopefully we can continue to keep improving going forward," Kanaan said via Arrow McLaren.

Tony Kanaan's Indianapolis-based team managed an impressive fifth-place finish in the 2024 drivers' championship courtesy of Pato O'Ward. In the 17-race campaign, the 25-year-old was able to put on board 460 points alongside three wins, six top-five, and ten top-10 finishes.

Keeping in view that the outfit is currently in third place in the 2025 standings courtesy of Christian Lundgaard's 96 points, Kanaan and Co. will be happy. However, there are still 14 races remaining, and Arrow McLaren will be required to amass solid points at every Grand Prix to maintain its current position or to move further up in the standings.

