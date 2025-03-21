Tony Kanaan reminisces his 'fourth career win' during IndyCar championship run

The Arrow McLaren team principal, Tony Kanaan, is one of the most well-known personalities In IndyCar. His last on-track outing came in 2023 at the Indy 500, and while he has taken up leadership roles since hanging up his boots, he recently reminisced about his fourth win in the 2004 season.

That year, Kanaan secured the drivers' world championship. He took to his X account to look back on his stellar fourth career win that came in Texas in 2004.

In line with this, Kanaan shared a post on X with the caption:

"#tbt My fourth @IndyCar career win came at Texas 2004 (counting Michigan 1999), starting from P3," Tony Kanaan wrote.

In the 2004 IndyCar season, Kanaan secured the world championship with 618 points. Moreover, in the process of doing so, he managed three Grand Prix wins, two pole positions, 15 top-five, and 16 top-ten finishes.

The second and third places in the overall standings were secured by then-IndyCar drivers Dan Wheldon and Buddy Rice.

Tony Kanaan's Arrow McLaren drivers excited ahead of 'cool' Thermal Club weekend

While Tony Kanaan recently shared his 2004 heroics from Texas, he has got the 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend to look forward to as Arrow McLaren's team principal.

Moreover, in relation to the fast-approaching three-day event, the outfit's star driver, Pato O'Ward has given his take on it. The 25-year-old has even asserted that he is excited about hitting the 'cool' Thermal Club race track.

In line with this, O'Ward via Arrow McLaren's official page said:

"It's going to be cool going back to Thermal for the first-ever points race at this track. It's a unique and, honestly, fun place to drive, so I'm looking forward to racing there. We learned a lot from testing there the last two years, so hopefully we should be competitive this weekend. I think we've got to nail qualifying to have a shot, but I'm confident that we've put together a package that will put us near the front."

Nolan Siegel also shared his excitement for the race, saying that he is looking forward to "[getting] back out there and fight for a solid result".

Tony Kanaan's team had a pretty up-and-down outing at the first race of the ongoing 2025 season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Christian Lundgaard was the highest finisher on the team as he secured an eighth-place finish.

Pato O'Ward, on his end, was only able to secure P11 whereas, the 20-year-old Nolan Siegel ended his 100-lap St. Pete outing toward the extreme south end of the standings in P25. Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the upcoming Sunday's Thermal Club Grand Prix will be O'Ward and Siegel's chance to have a strong outing. Lundgaard would look to further build on his St. Pete P8 finish.

