Tony Kanaan reveals how he helped NASCAR champ Kyle Larson ease into IndyCar

Tony Kanaan has disclosed how he helped NASCAR driver Kyle Larson ease into driving in IndyCar. The 32-year-old is again listed among the entrants for the upcoming Indianapolis 500 event.

Ad

Larson, who has made a name for himself driving across several stock and dirt car categories, took the big step to compete in the 2024 Indy 500 race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver partnered with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team and appeared to adjust quite seamlessly to the demands of piloting cars in the open-wheel racing series.

However, as preparations begin for the 2025 edition of the race—and with the California-born driver now seemingly more experienced around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit—Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan has revealed how he ensured Larson adapted smoothly to IndyCar racing.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the Dirty Mo Media podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Kanaan explained how he largely took over communication from the engineers to help Larson adapt quickly to the demands of IndyCar.

“We'll go through it, but to me,” he said, “before, engineers, they were trying to—like—we need to give him all this information. I said, just relax. Let me talk driver. You guys stay out. What do you need? And even on the radio, I said to Kyle, ‘Look, we have the front bar and the rear bar…’”

Ad

“…I gave him the technical part, but I said don’t worry about it. If the car feels like that, ask. That was all I did— to filter out how we let him to deal with and understand the situation,” he added (19:30 onwards).

Ad

It appears Tony Kanaan’s input worked, as the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion qualified in fifth on his debut and led four laps during the race. However, a penalty for exceeding the pit lane speed limit saw him tumble down the order, eventually finishing 18th. Despite the disappointing end to the race, Kyle Larson still clinched the honor of Rookie of the Year at the event.

Tony Kanaan hails Kyle Larson’s versatility

Kyle Larson during the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Tony Kanaan also took time to praise Kyle Larson’s versatility following his smooth adjustment to the demands of IndyCar racing. The 50-year-old explained how Larson’s experience driving in various racing series before his venture into IndyCar proved beneficial ahead of his Indianapolis debut.

Ad

Speaking on the podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr., the Arrow McLaren boss explained that handling the demands of IndyCar racing appeared to come more naturally to the Hendrick Motorsports star.

[Racing outside NASCAR] “I think it was a huge advantage for Kyle. Like the stuff that he’d say, ‘Oh, we got sideways, and it was okay,’” he mentioned.

“I was really excited for his first day in Indy, but then he did—I don’t know—after his rookie test, a typical Kyle, like, ‘Yeah, it’s okay, it’s not a big deal.’ I’m like, well, I guess it’s not—because he’s used to that. Then he went to Phoenix, and there, with the sensation of speed on a smaller track, you can feel the grip. But to me, it’s like his feel for the car—it came naturally,” Tony Kanaan added (08:36 onwards).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Larson is one of several drivers to have competed in multiple racing categories. Apart from racing in both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series, the 32-year-old has also participated in the Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series, the Chili Bowl Nationals, and now IndyCar racing.

Tony Kanaan will, however, be hoping that with Larson behind the wheel, the Arrow McLaren team can clinch victory at the Indy 500. The papaya-colored team has yet to taste victory at the Indianapolis event since winning three races in the 1970s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More