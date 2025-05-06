Tony Kanaan’s wife Lauren missed one thing about her husband at the Indy 500 event

Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan's wife, Lauren, shared a glimpse from the event she attended with her friends on Instagram. She also spoke about missing her husband Tony's dancing.

On May 6, Lauren shared a carousel of her pictures at the Rev Indy 2025, an annual fundraiser for the IU Health Foundation, which took place on May 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. She was seen wearing a matching black top and skirt, and she paired it with the Reiss x McLaren fleece jacket. She captioned the post with:

"🏁 REV 2025🏁 Always a night to remember, always the best way to kick of May. Thanks for having us to everyone @revindyevent. Your dance moved were missed @tkanaan ❤️ Now, it's time for race cars.🏎️🏁"

The Brazilian driver is known for his dancing celebrations after winning a race. Moreover, the Arrow McLaren team has even uploaded a GIF on Giphy.com of Kanaan dancing. In 2013, rumors were circulating among fans and in the paddock that the Indianapolis 500 champion might follow fellow Brazilian driver Helio Castroneves' footsteps and participate in the reality TV show 'Dancing with the Stars'. However, that did not materialize.

Prior to being signed as the team principal, Tony Kanaan briefly drove for the Indiana-based outfit alongside Felix Rosenquist and Patricio O'Ward. The Brazilian also served as a special advisor for the team in 2024.

When Tony Kanaan opened up about his parenting methods with his wife Lauren

Tony Kanaan is a proud father of four children: Leo (16), Deco (9), Max (7) and Nina (6). Leo is from his first marriage to Daniele Muniz Loiola. During an interview with IndyCar in 2019, he shared his parenting style and how he set an example for their children.

Kanaan said:

"You always try to set an example for them, how professional you are, how nice to people you are. They’re watching. People would be fooled if they think a 2-year-old isn’t watching their dad or mom, how they behave all the time when they’re around them. Lauren and I take extreme care to always set good examples so they will remember."

Kanaan also highlighted an important tradition that he has continued to this day: the family having dinner together. It is a tradition that was set by his late father.

"One thing that dad did a lot was dinner, everybody has dinner together, everybody sits at the table together. I remember because we wouldn’t start having dinner until dad got home from work. He’d get home, everybody would sit at the table, we’d laugh and talk about the day, so that’s something I do," he added.

Tony Kanaan values his one-on-one time with his children. Meanwhile, he last participated in the Indianapolis 500 in 2023. He also won the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' in 2013 and the IndyCar series Championship in 2004.

As of now, Kanaan is helping Kyle Larson prepare for the upcoming Indianapolis 500 and is fully prepared to replace him if need be.

