Tony Kanaan's wife shares 3-word reaction to Chip Ganassi Racing remembering Indy 500 photo finish

Former IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan’s wife took to Instagram and reacted to Chip Ganassi Racing's latest Instagram post about the photo finish at the Indy 500 where Dario Franchitti took the win. However, the picture also included Scott Dixon and the now Arrow McLaren team principal who finished P2 and P3 respectively.

The 2012 Indy 500 was one for the history books with multiple lead changes in the final laps of the race. It was the first Indy 500 race where the teams used the then-new Dallara DW12 chassis, and it resulted in spectacular racing, with drivers slipstreaming all around the lap to gain a massive advantage.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Instagram account uploaded photos from Dario Franchitti's 2012 win, which included the photo finish. However, as the caution came out on the final lap, the photo finish was more for the camera than the spectacle. Nonetheless, Lauren shared the same on her story with a caption that read:

“Love this shot ❤️❤️❤️”

Lauren Kanaan's story - Source: via @laurenbkanaan on Instagram

Tony Kanaan's wife also tagged Dario Franchitti and Scott Dixon in the story along with their wives Eleanor Franchitti and Emma Davies Dixon.

CGR’s Scott Dixon & Dario Franchitti, Takuma Sato in the RLL, and Tony Kanaan in the KV Racing battled for the 2012 Indy 500 in the final lap. The CGR pair who started P15 and P16 were running 1-2 with five laps to go. Sato was P3 and Kanaan P4.

Dario Franchitti and Scott Dixon exchanged the lead every lap for the final 10 laps before Takuma Sato joined the battle. The Japanese driver passed Dixon and was behind Franchitti on the penultimate lap. The RLL driver went for a move on the inside of Turn 1 in the final lap, and spun around, which brought out the caution.

Dario Franchitti in the lead took the chequered flag in P1, with Scott Dixon in P2 and Tony Kanaan in P3. The photo finish was a result of the caution coming out and slowing the cars down.

Tony Kanaan on the positive change in Pato O'Ward's approach

Tony Kanaan has been with Arrow McLaren for a couple of years and took up the role of deputy team principal after Gavin Ward's departure from the team. He was announced as the team principal before the start of the 2025 season and spoke about Pato O'Ward's mentality as Christian Lundgaard was signed by the team.

The Mexican, who is keen to challenge for the title was brought in a strong teammate in Lundgaard's form. Yet, O’Ward looked at the positive side of it as explained by Tony Kanaan, who said:

“Before, the old Pato would be mad and thinking, ‘Why did you bring this Lundgaard guy here? I want to go to somewhere else.’ Now, he’s like, ‘Well, gotta raise my game.’ I believe Pato’s one of the best talents in IndyCar. Now we need to define that to become a champion, an Indy 500 winner, otherwise he’ll be known as one of the best that never really won everything.”

McLaren had a strong result at Thermal Club with Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard locking out the front row and finishing on the podium.

