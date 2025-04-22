Tony Kanaan speaks his mind on Arrow McLaren’s big changes for the Indy 500

Arrow McLaren team principal, Tony Kanaan, recently spoke about their new Indy 500 livery. The Indiana-based team revealed their livery for the 109th Indianapolis 500 on Monday, April 21.

The Greatest Spectacle of Racing is set to kick off in the month of May. The teams have locked in their driver lineups and have started unveiling their special liveries for the same. Arrow McLaren revealed their special liveries on Monday, April. 21, following the reveal of Kyle Larson's #17 car design for the event.

The design is inspired by their "Never Stop Racing" campaign which revolves around the idea that racing isn't just limited to the race track; it's about pushing, innovating and chasing high performance. The design features the familiar papaya color, alongside white and the usual colors McLaren drivers are accustomed to.

While in conversation with RACER.com, Tony Kanaan, the newly appointed team principal, spoke about how the design is "more than just a new look."

“The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest stage in racing, and our liveries this year reflect that in every detail. The design is more than just a new look – it represents the precision, performance, and passion that fuel McLaren Racing. Through our Never Stop Racing campaign, these liveries capture the endless spirit of competition that drives us forward, no matter what.”

Tony Kanaan was signed as the team principal in February 2025 following his role with the team as deputy team principal and special team advisor. Prior to becoming a team principal, the Brazilian driver drove for the papaya coloured team alongside Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Kanaan has a lot of experience under his belt, which is crucial to lead the team. He won the series championship in 2004 and went on to win the Indy 500 with KV Racing Technology. While he last raced at the Indy 500 with McLaren in 2023, he is fully prepared to step in for Kyle Larson at this year's Indy 500 if necessary.

Tony Kanaan speaks about making Kyle Larson comfortable in IndyCar

The former Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan revealed how he helped NASCAR star Kyle Larson adjust to IndyCar. Kyle Larson will take part at the Indy 500 for the second year in a row with McLaren.

The NASCAR champion has made a name for himself by participating in various divisions of dirt and stock racing. During the 2024 season, he attempted the Indy-Charlotte double where he participated in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600.

While in conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast Dale Jr Download, Kanaan revealed how he handled the communication with the engineers so that #17 car driver could adapt easily.

“We'll go through it, but to me,” he said, “before, engineers, they were trying to—like—we need to give him all this information. I said, just relax. Let me talk driver. You guys stay out. What do you need? And even on the radio, I said to Kyle, ‘Look, we have the front bar and the rear bar…’”

“…I gave him the technical part, but I said don’t worry about it. If the car feels like that, ask. That was all I did— to filter out how we let him to deal with and understand the situation,” he added (19:30 onwards)

Larson was having a decent run during his 2024 race but he received a penalty for speeding in the pitlane which made him end up in 18th position.

