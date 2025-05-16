Tony Kanaan uses Michael Andretti example to answer question about doing Zak Brown’s 'dirty work' at McLaren

Arrow McLaren Team Principal, Tony Kanaan, took to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the refresher course to fulfill the requirements to serve as Kyle Larson's possible replacement at the Indy 500. During the post-practice interviews, the former IndyCar driver was questioned about his duties as the Team Principal, and he justified Zak Brown’s dirty work by giving Michael Andretti’s example.
Tony Kanaan took over the role of the Deputy Team Principal at Arrow McLaren following Gavin Ward's departure from the team at the end of the 2024 campaign. The Brazilian was promoted to the role of Team Principal before the start of the 2025 season, and has been at the helm of McLaren's IndyCar team.
Tony Kanaan is second in command after McLaren CEO Zak Brown, who looks after the IndyCar and the F1 programme. During the post-practice interviews on May 15, the moderator detailed how he spoke with Zak Brown at the 2025 Miami GP, and suggested that the McLaren CEO hailed Kanaan’s work at Arrow McLaren.
The Brazilian was then questioned about how he made the transition from driver to team boss, and about the “dirty work,” i.e., making the tough calls. Tony Kanaan replied,
“I mean, I wouldn't call it 'dirty work'. It's life, right? I remember Michael Andretti had to tell me I didn't have a job the following year when I had a five-year deal signed.”
“I think the way I want to run the team, it's I think Zak and I think the same. It's not that he doesn't want to do it. I'm in charge. I should do it. Otherwise if he's going to do everything for me, why am I here?” he added
Tony Kanaan drove for Michael Andretti’s team in the 2000s and signed a five year contract extension in 2008. However, the Brazilian was let go by Andretti Green (now Andretti Global) after the 2010 season. Kanaan detailed how the then Andretti boss (Michael) had the difficult conversation with him as it's a part of the role.
“Amazing to be back”: Tony Kanaan reflects on Indy 500 refresher course
Tony Kanaan was set to take part in the refresher course, on the first day of Indy 500 practice. However, the same was postponed to day 2 following the cancellation of the session due to the inclement weather. Unfortunately, the same didn't happen on day 2, and it finally took place on day 3 of practice.
Kanaan took Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 out on the 2.5 mile circuit in the morning and completed the refresher course. The Arrow McLaren TP posted a tweet reflecting on the same.
“🇺🇸 Refresher laps done ✅. Impossible not to miss this feeling! It’s amazing to be back in an IndyCar doing plus 220mph and reassuring the team that I’m ready to go in case rain shows up on race day,” read Kanaan's tweet
Kyle Larson is prioritizing the Coca Cola 600 this year as he attempts the double once again. If the Indy 500 is delayed, the HMS driver will fly to the NASCAR race and Kanaan will replace him in the Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.
