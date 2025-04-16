Tony Stewart accepts the "unrealistic" reality of an Indy 500 return

Tony Stewart's win in NHRA sparked a debate about how the 53-year-old could potentially make a return to the Indy 500. While many fans would like to witness this sight, the NASCAR and IndyCar veteran dismissed such a proposal as he reckoned it to be unrealistic.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's win at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals proved to be a testament to his longevity in the racing realm. While his last NASCAR start dates back to 2016, and the IndyCar one a distant 2001, his precision behind the wheel ignited an idea in the fans' minds.

In his five attempts at the Indy 500, Tony Stewart has a best finish of fifth, which he recorded in 1997. Though a return for him in the elusive event might seem optimistic, his reaction speeds were on par with current age drivers, and he was asked about whether he had another Indy 500 attempt left within him.

However, to many fans' dismay, the 53-year-old deemed a return unrealistic, and said (via X/@bobpockrass):

"The last time I was in an IndyCar, it was 2001. So, 20-plus years now to go and think that I'm even going to be competitive is in my opinion, very unrealistic... If I truly feel like I have a shot to win the Indy 500. I think whatever team I would end up with would be capable of doing it. I feel like I would be capable just because of seat time right now."

Stewart became the 999th race winner in the NHRA racing realm after his win at Las Vegas.

Tony Stewart was over the moon after winning his first NHRA race

Tony Stewart at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals - Source: Getty

Tony Stewart's Las Vegas Top Fuel race win was added to a list of feats that he has achieved over his almost four-decade-long professional racing career. He crossed the finish line in 3.870 seconds, almost a tenth ahead of his nearest rival.

Ecstatic with the feat that he achieved, the 53-year-old said (via NHRA):

"It's unreal. I haven't been around an NHRA that long and I realize it takes a long time to win a race in this series, but everything in my career, I never had to wait over a year to win a race. I always figured it out in the first year, and multiple ones normally, so I’m just very appreciative of this win."

In the IndyCar sphere, Tony Stewart won the 1996-97 championship but has not returned to the open-wheel racing series in over two decades. Meanwhile, other drivers have left a mark in the IndyCar realm.

The biggest name currently on the grid is Alex Palou, the reigning IndyCar champion. Though he does not have the most championships of the active drivers, his track record has been one of the finest and leads the 2025 standings.

