“Top of the list”: Graham Rahal reacts to NHL’s ‘leading the way’ stat leaders

The 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 12 -20) took place at the Bell Centre, Montreal, and TD Garden, Boston. With the event recently done and dusted, IndyCar royalty Graham Rahal took the time to talk up the American Ice Hockey player, Zach Werenski.

Ad

As per the statistics of this year's exciting campaign between the United States, Sweden, Canada, and Finland, Zach Werenski dominated the game in multiple categories.

The 27-year-old led in assists and points amassed in the tournament. In the hard-fought four-way tussle, Werenski managed six assists and six points for the United States.

Reacting to the defenseman's stellar campaign, Graham Rahal shared a post by 4 Nations Face-Off on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Big Z. Zach “Norris” Werenski at the top of the list. BlueJacketsNHL @ZachWerenski."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zach Werenski (defenseman and alternate captain) plays in the NHL for the Columbus Blue Jackets and was the eighth overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Graham Rahal raring to go after 'bouncing around' at Sebring test

While Graham Rahal has taken his hat off to the magnificent efforts of Zach Werenski in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He also expressed his excitement for the 2025 IndyCar season and will be repping the colors of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Ad

Following the pre-season Sebring test, Rahal took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on February 19 and wrote:

"#IndyCar is so back. Solid couple days bouncing around Sebring. Ready for a dose of the real thing! Season starts next week! LFG!" Rahal wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2024, Graham Rahal ended a competitively fought 17-race season in 18th place with 251 points and five top-ten finishes to his name.

Rahal has been competing in the sport since the 2008 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He so far managed 278 race starts, and his first victory also notably came in the 2008 St. Petersburg event.

However, following his triumph in the 2017 edition of the Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2 (Belle Isle), he has been unable to secure another victory since. For the upcoming campaign, the 36-year-old Rahal has quite a few responsibilities on his shoulders.

Ad

Alongside doing his best in the 17-race season, he also has the added responsibility of acting as the out-and-out leader of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. This is because the Zionsville, Indiana-based team will have Devlin DeFrancesco and Louis Foster (2024 Indy NXT Champion) as Rahal's teammates.

DeFrancesco has so far competed in only 34 IndyCar races whereas the 21-year-old Louis Foster is entering his rookie season in 2025. Keeping this in view, several eyes will be on Rahal from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg onwards (March 2).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback