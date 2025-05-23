"Truly believe Josef won that race": Pato O'Ward backs Josef Newgarden’s 2024 Indy 500 Triumph despite seam-filled car revelation

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward recently spoke in favor of Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden after the car from last year's Indianapolis 500 was discovered to have the same illegal modifications as this year. The 26-year-old highlighted how he didn't want the win a year later.

On Sunday, May 18, minutes after the qualifying session ended, two of the three Team Penske cars failed the technical inspection and were penalized and fined. The team later admitted to the 2024 Indy 500 winning car carrying the same illegal modification, but so far, there have been no changes in the result for last year's event.

In light of this, during the press conference, the 2024 runner-up, Pato O'Ward, was asked about his thoughts. The Mexican driver backed the 2024 winner while adding that he wouldn't want to win the Indianapolis 500 a year later.

"I mean, you know whatever it was. I wouldn't have never wanted to win an Indy 500 a year later. Just because you know, one car got caught being illegal, whatever and I truly believe Josef won that race, you know he timed it better than I did and you know I want to be able to experience what an Indy 500 winner gets to experience. You know that the whole shenanigans, the energy and that's what ultimately makes the experience just to the next level, you know, than just being an Indy 500 winner . I know how to position myself to be in a chance to win and I believe I have the team behind me to be able to do that. Starting on the front row, best starting position I've ever had. We'll see what we can do on Sunday," he said. (Via Bob Pockrass on X).

During last year's Indianapolis 500, Josef Newgarden won the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' for the second time in a row. The #2 Team Penske driver passed O'Ward on the last lap at turn 3 and crossed the finish line just .3417 seconds ahead of him.

Pato O'Ward qualified in third place for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will take place on May 25.

Pato O'Ward speaks up about his 'frustration' after Josef Newgarden's 2024 Indy 500 winning car was discovered to be illegal

The #5 Arrow McLaren driver, Pato O'Ward, recently opened up about his frustration after finding out about the 2024 Indy 500 winner's car being illegal. After the news about the scandal broke out, Team Penske recently admitted that the 2024 car had the same illegal modifications.

The whole debacle came forth after the failed technical inspection faced by the #2 and #12 cars on Sunday, May 18. It was later announced that both cars have been sent to the rear of the grid.

This incident led to a rise in speculation about last year's Indianapolis 500 as well. The speculations were later confirmed by the team which sent shockwaves throughout the IndyCar world and led many to question if the result was fair to Pato O'Ward, who narrowly lost the race last year.

In light of this, the Mexican driver spoke about the issue and expressed his frustration about the same, saying,

"I want to win outright, and we lost that race last year, but obviously it's just frustrating that it wasn't caught beforehand, I would say. It's just not right, we are going to try to go out there and win it properly and with a legal car," he said ( via Angela Moryan's X account) (0:34 onwards).

Pato O'Ward will be looking forward to claiming his first win at the Indianapolis 500 this year.

