Tyler Reddick to honor wife Alexa in a touching Mother’s Day tribute with special Jordan Brand scheme

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick will pay tribute to his wife, Alexa, with a heartfelt gesture this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. As part of a special Mother’s Day paint scheme, Reddick’s No. 45 Jordan Brand car will carry Alexa’s name above the driver-side door.

The tribute is part of a larger effort by the Jordan Brand to honor women in racing. As per the reveal post made on X by 23XI Racing to reveal the livery, the design is described as using crystals to symbolize that everyone starts as raw material and has the potential to grow into something great. This message aligns with Jordan’s ongoing mission to highlight personal stories and deeper meanings behind its race car designs.

Tyler Reddick shared that the idea came from the Jordan Brand team a few months ago. At first, he wasn’t sure if Alexa would be comfortable with the attention, but he quickly saw it as a way to show appreciation for his wife.

"The different things we’ve been able to put on the car and the stories behind them, they take their brand so far," Reddick shared (via Racer.com). "I’m still learning as I go. I’ve been with them for three years, and every time we do something a little new or different. That is always fun. It’s always something new they are trying to recognize or push toward."

Tyler Reddick took Alexa to the 23XI Racing shop to show her the new paint scheme, but she didn't know that to begin with. She was told that she and Reddick were supposed to do some filming for social media on the upcoming occasion of Mother's Day. This tribute from Reddick is even more special considering that the couple is expecting their second child in about a month.

Reddick and Alexa have been together for a long time, and their first child, a son named Beau, is now four years old. The couple got married last year in July in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Tyler Reddick's wife reveals what it's like to be married to a race car driver

Being married to a race car driver isn’t always easy, and Alexa Reddick knows that well. In a recent interview on Haley Dillon’s YouTube channel, Alexa opened up about what it's like to support her husband, Tyler Reddick, through the ups and downs of racing.

Alexa shared that she always tries to be as supportive as she can be for Reddick, especially after a tough race. She said it can be hard to see him be upset when things don’t go as planned on the track, and that is something that happens quite often in stock car racing, and it can be emotionally draining.

"Every weekend when it's hard, when they're not having the outcome they want out of their life, right, you have to.. I guess you don't have to, but I always wanted to be there to pick him [Tyler Reddick] up, encourage him, you know, and be that. You want to be that for your family, I think you know, as a mother, as a wife," Alexa shared. (24:20 onwards)

Tyler Reddick currently sits in the sixth spot in the drivers' standings with 303 points. He trails the championship leader, William Byron, by 86 points. Reddick will be back in action this Sunday, May 4, with the special Jordan Paint Scheme at Texas Motor Speedway. The 267-lap race is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET.

