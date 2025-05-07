Tyrese Haliburton’s winning 3-pointer leaves Conor Daly shouting ‘like a psycho’

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly reposted an Instagram reel shared by the NBA's Indiana Pacers of the team registering a thrilling Game 2 win in the final seconds.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Pacers uploaded a video of their point guard Tyrese Haliburton scoring a crucial 3-pointer to win against the Cavaliers in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs. Daly reposted the same on his story with the caption:

"I literally shouted in my house like a psycho! INCREDIBLE @tyresehaliburton"

Screenshot of Conor Daly's Instagram story/@conordaly22

The 33-year-old has been a huge fan of basketball for the longest time. In 2024, he participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in his hometown of Indianapolis. While speaking to RACER in 2024, he talked about his love for the game since childhood.

“It’s actually funny; my mom just sent me a photograph of a very early school autobiography that I wrote for myself, and I could barely write, so this must have been when I was very young, and my autobiography had me being an NBA player. There was nothing about racing. I’ve loved basketball since I was a kid," Daly said.

As for his racing career, Conor Daly's 2025 season is not off to a great start. In the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, held on March 2, he qualified in 22nd place and finished the race in 17th place.

During the recently held Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Conor Daly qualified in 19th and crossed the finish line in the same place. He is gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Conor Daly speaks about traffic issues during the race at Barber Motorsports Park

The American driver Conor Daly spoke about the traffic issues he faced during the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix held at Barber Motorsports Park on May 4. He said that it needed to be addressed for better results in the race.

Daly talked about the details of where he hurt his race as he finished in the same position he started, P19. The American driver also highlighted how the team needed to get their strategy right, so there would be no red or yellow flags that come into play for the race.

"In the beginning, we got blocked by another car and then got hit on lap one, so that kind of killed our momentum a little bit, which is a shame because I thought I had a great start! Honestly, our first two stints felt great. The pace on reds is good. We just need to improve our pace on the primary tire, and we've got to figure out the best possible strategies for these all-green (flag) races.

"It seems like we are just missing a little bit on clear track and a few opportunities there. Honestly, I think actually we learned quite a lot. Gotta figure out what happens at the next race. But we will be in good shape when we go to Indy," he added.

Conor Daly and the JHR team are gearing up for the upcoming Sansio Grand Prix, which will be held at the IMS road course on May 10.

