Tyrese Haliburton can't wait for 'intoxicated' Indy 500 fans to take over Knicks vs Pacers game 3

The Month of May is a celebration of racing for many, and Tyrese Haliburton has had first-hand experience of the Indy 500 going down in Indiana. Talking about how the New York Knicks vs the Indiana Pacers game would take place on the same day as the fabled racing event, he revealed how he would be waiting for intoxicated fans to turn up to the NBA game after the 500 miles of racing are done.

Tyrese Haliburton made his debut in the NBA in 2020 with the Sacramento Kings. He then joined the Indiana Pacers in 2022 and is an Olympic gold medalist. Back in 2023, he led the 33-car grid to the green flag at the IMS and witnessed the passion for racing and the atmosphere at the venue during his visit.

With the racing facility turning into a racing temple, many envision visiting the Speedway when the Indy 500 goes down. The race's attendance often soars to over 300,000 fans, many of whom would also be present at the NBA game later that evening.

Talking about how the two events lining up on the same day would feature multiple common fans at the NBA courtside, he said in jest about how a fair chunk would be intoxicated at the Pacers vs Knicks game, and said (via X/@WISHNews8):

"I can't imagine all those people then coming over to Gainbridge. It's going to be a rowdy crowd. Maybe a little intoxicated, who knows what's it going to look out there. It's going to be a special time. It's going to be a lot of fun."

"I think the energy in Indy is so special right now, not only from what we are doing, but the fever. People are loving what they are doing as well, so the energy in Indy, and obviously, the 500 as well, so the energy has been amazing," he added.

The 25-year-old has been the honorary pace car driver once at the Indy 500, a role that was taken up by former MLB player Ken Griffey Jr. last year.

Who all are having honorary roles at the Indy 500 this year?

INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Every year, a set of revered figures from various spheres are given honorary roles at the Indy 500 to increase the stardom of the elusive race. This year is no different, as various roles have been dished out before the race goes green on Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton's previous role of being the pace car driver is taken up by former NFL player Michael Strahan. While Jimmie Johnson and Tom Brady will be in the Fastest Seat in Sports a little while before Strahan takes on the track.

On the other hand, Casey Irsay Foyt, alongside Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Kalen Jackson, would wave the green flag to commence the Indy 500 on Sunday.

