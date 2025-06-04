Unlike Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas is open to dangerous IndyCar switch in 2026 if F1 career ends

Valtteri Bottas has addressed a potential switch to IndyCar if all pathways to a full-time F1 seat in 2026 remain blocked. For the first time in nearly three decades, the Finn has no active racing commitments, apart from being Mercedes' F1 reserve driver.

In a recent apperance on the F1's Beyond The Grid podcast, host Tom Clarkson asked Bottas about his IndyCar prospects and if the safety concerns surrounding oval racing scared him. IndyCar has witnessed numerous crash-related fatalities on ovals, where drivers consistently race over 220 mph.

Daniel Ricciardo, who was struggling to revive his F1 career in the past few years before exiting the sport altogether, had spoken about his fear of IndyCar's ovals. That was the main reason why the former Red Bull driver stayed away from the premier American open-wheel series.

However, Valtteri Bottas, who is a key driver prospect for Cadillac F1 in 2026, mentioned he had no such concerns. He replied to Clarkson, saying:

"Ovals, I've never tried them, but I've got no concerns. I think that is one... let's say if it's not Formula 1 next year for me, I definitely need to figure out what's plan B, and one option definitely is IndyCar."

"And if that would be the case, I would want to commit to many years because I know it's not gonna be easy. It's different category, different cars, different tracks. But yeah, let's not talk about it too much yet. Let's try and stay within F1."

Earlier this year, in January, the 10-time Grand Prix winner said something on similar lines, agreeing to at least do some IndyCar testing in 2026, if not race.

Valtteri Bottas rejected IndyCar offers for 2025 despite no F1 drive

In the first week of November 2024, Sauber announced that it would part ways with Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas. Ahead of the Qatar GP later that month, the latter revealed that he had received several IndyCar offers for 2025.

However, immediately switching to another racing series after 12 years of racing in F1 didn't sit right with the Finn. Explaining his rejection of those IndyCar offers, he said (via GPblog):

"It's a conscious decision. I think it just comes too quick. Let's say, for example, jumping into a full IndyCar season after 12 years of F1. I just feel like it comes a bit too quick because it's a lot of hard work. There's a lot of familiarization to be done and all these things. I'd rather take just a bit of time, figure out what's next, and go from there. I've had talks and approaches at this point [from IndyCar teams]. I've made it pretty clear that next year comes a bit too soon."

Valtteri Bottas also recently confirmed that his management team has held talks with Cadillac F1 for a 2026 seat. The team recently announced Tommy Hilfiger as its first official F1 sponsor and is yet to finalise its driver line-up. Sergio Perez is understood to be in contention for one seat.

