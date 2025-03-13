Valtteri Bottas announces interest in IndyCar with F1 future "difficult to predict"

Valtteri Bottas has declared an interest in exploring an IndyCar career in 2026 if he fails to secure a full-time F1 seat. The Finn returned to Mercedes as a reserve driver before the 2025 season after Sauber decided to not renew his contract.

Although it was a sweet homecoming to return to his team of five years that he left in 2021, Bottas isn't done with his competitive driving career. In a recent interview, the 35-year-old affirmed that F1 will remain his top priority, but IndyCar could supersede it in 2026 under the optimal conditions.

"The first priority is Formula 1. But then I have to consider the alternatives. Then IndyCar would definitely be a good option, although I’m not really thinking about it at the moment," he said via Dutch publication Formule1.nl ahead of F1's Australian GP. [as translated by Google]

Bottas, however, refrained from locking his options down so early. He added that he could continue as a reserve driver for the Toto Wolff-led Silver Arrows, who rescued him from being without F1 this year.

"I’m really focused on Formula 1 now, but it’s difficult to predict the future. Maybe next year I’ll be in the same role (Mercedes reserve driver). At the moment, everything is wide open and I’m just grateful that I’ve been given this opportunity to come back to the team," the 35-year-old added.

The 10-time Grand Prix winner joined Mercedes as a reserve driver after Mick Schumacher vacated the post to focus on his racing career. He competes for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

Valtteri Bottas declined offers from IndyCar teams for the 2025 season

On November 6, 2024, Sauber announced the signing of F2 star Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2025 season and beyond to race alongside the already-signed Nico Hulkenberg. This meant the end of the road for Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

Later that month, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Bottas disclosed that he received several offers from IndyCar teams for the 2025 season. However, jumping ship to the premier American open-wheel series immediately after a 12-year F1 career seemed abrupt to him.

"It's a conscious decision," he said via motorsport.com about turning down the offers. "I think it just comes too quick. Let's say, for example, jumping into a full IndyCar season after 12 years of F1. I just feel like it comes a bit too quick because it's a lot of hard work. There's a lot of familiarization to be done and all these things."

"I'd rather take just a bit of time, figure out what's next, and go from there. I've had talks and approaches at this point [from IndyCar teams]. I've made it pretty clear that next year comes a bit too soon."

In mid-December, Mercedes announced him as its reserve driver for 2025. This season will be a crucial one for the Brackley outfit with 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton having left for Ferrari. George Russell, who replaced Bottas in 2022, will be the team's lead driver with rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli alongside him.

