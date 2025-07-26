  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • “Very Clark Kent”: Fans react as Josef Newgarden rocks a new look at Laguna Seca

“Very Clark Kent”: Fans react as Josef Newgarden rocks a new look at Laguna Seca

By Samson Ero
Published Jul 26, 2025 18:10 GMT
IndyCar, Josef Newgarden, Indy 500, Grand Prix of Monterey, Superman, Team Penske
Josef Newgarden during the IndyCar Series Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden rocked a new look during the media rounds for the IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey, which prompted many reactions from fans. The 34-year-old, who has largely endured a forgettable 2025 campaign so far, sported a new look with glasses to match.

Ad

The Team Penske driver, who spoke to IndyCar journalist Bob Pockrass ahead of the commencement of the California race weekend, also appeared with a fresh trim and a clean shave as he weighed in on the outlook for the race at Laguna Seca.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A few fans, who appeared to have spotted the resemblance between Josef Newgarden’s look and Superman's alter ego Clark Kent, wasted little time in sharing their thoughts on the IndyCar driver’s new look ahead of the weekend.

One fan, sharing their thoughts, commented:

“This is very Clark Kent 🥰”

Another fan, likening Newgarden’s look to the Superman character, added:

“OK Superman, he’s not that handsome.”
Ad

A third fan, affirming the resemblance, added:

“Josef looks like a blonde Clark Kent with those glasses.”

A fourth fan referenced the popular American eyewear company:

“Bro looks like he doin’ an America’s Best commercial.”

Another fan also wrote:

“Didn’t know Josef works for the Geek Squad in his free time.”

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Josef Newgarden has opted for a subtle change in his appearance in recent weeks. Last time out at the Indy Toronto Grand Prix in Ontario, the Team Penske driver sported a look inspired by NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney ahead of the street race weekend.

Ad

Josef Newgarden reflects on his season ahead of the IndyCar Monterey race

Ahead of the IndyCar Monterey event, Josef Newgarden reflected on his 2025 season so far. The Nashville native touched on how uncharacteristically the season has unfolded for himself and his team.

The two-time Indy 500 race winner stressed how far from pleased he was with the season, but hinted that he couldn’t solely control some of the outcomes of his races. Sharing his thoughts via FOX Sports, he stated:

Ad
"I don't even know how to speak to it. It is what it is. I can only control what I can control. Same with the team. I can't imagine it stays like this forever. How could it? Maybe it does. I don't know. If it does, though? It’s been a pretty good ride."

Indeed, it must be said that it has been a truly torrid season for Josef Newgarden. The Team Penske driver saw his last race on the streets of Toronto end with a car—driven by Jacob Abel—on top of his. Prior to the street race, Newgarden had also endured forgettable outings at the Iowa Speedway event.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications