“Very Clark Kent”: Fans react as Josef Newgarden rocks a new look at Laguna Seca

Josef Newgarden rocked a new look during the media rounds for the IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey, which prompted many reactions from fans. The 34-year-old, who has largely endured a forgettable 2025 campaign so far, sported a new look with glasses to match.The Team Penske driver, who spoke to IndyCar journalist Bob Pockrass ahead of the commencement of the California race weekend, also appeared with a fresh trim and a clean shave as he weighed in on the outlook for the race at Laguna Seca.A few fans, who appeared to have spotted the resemblance between Josef Newgarden’s look and Superman's alter ego Clark Kent, wasted little time in sharing their thoughts on the IndyCar driver’s new look ahead of the weekend.One fan, sharing their thoughts, commented:“This is very Clark Kent 🥰”Another fan, likening Newgarden’s look to the Superman character, added:“OK Superman, he’s not that handsome.”A third fan, affirming the resemblance, added:“Josef looks like a blonde Clark Kent with those glasses.”A fourth fan referenced the popular American eyewear company:“Bro looks like he doin’ an America’s Best commercial.”Another fan also wrote:“Didn’t know Josef works for the Geek Squad in his free time.”It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Josef Newgarden has opted for a subtle change in his appearance in recent weeks. Last time out at the Indy Toronto Grand Prix in Ontario, the Team Penske driver sported a look inspired by NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney ahead of the street race weekend.Josef Newgarden reflects on his season ahead of the IndyCar Monterey raceAhead of the IndyCar Monterey event, Josef Newgarden reflected on his 2025 season so far. The Nashville native touched on how uncharacteristically the season has unfolded for himself and his team.The two-time Indy 500 race winner stressed how far from pleased he was with the season, but hinted that he couldn’t solely control some of the outcomes of his races. Sharing his thoughts via FOX Sports, he stated:&quot;I don't even know how to speak to it. It is what it is. I can only control what I can control. Same with the team. I can't imagine it stays like this forever. How could it? Maybe it does. I don't know. If it does, though? It’s been a pretty good ride.&quot;Indeed, it must be said that it has been a truly torrid season for Josef Newgarden. The Team Penske driver saw his last race on the streets of Toronto end with a car—driven by Jacob Abel—on top of his. Prior to the street race, Newgarden had also endured forgettable outings at the Iowa Speedway event.