"Very easy to make a mistake": Alex Palou highlights the challenges of IndyCar racing in hybrid era

The reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, has given his take on the ongoing hybrid era of the sport. It officially began on July 7, 2024 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

With a season having passed under the hybrid era, Palou has made it known that, for the drivers, the margin for error has become extremely small, as even a small mistake can cost dearly during a full-fledged race. In line with this, the 28-year-old added via allaboutindyracing:

"Even if you have a really good car, it’s very easy to make a mistake, which then creates a gap for the guy behind to get a chance."

Alex Palou is easily one of the top names in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. He has already amassed an impressive three drivers' championships despite only starting his career in the series in 2020.

Last year, he registered 544 points, alongside two wins, three poles, 13 top-fives, and 13 pole positions on his way to the IndyCar championship.

Alex Palou managed a second-place finish at Long Beach

While Alex Palou has given his take on the ongoing hybrid era in the IndyCar series, he is currently sitting pretty at the top of the 2025 drivers' standings. He has managed 142 points after the opening three races of the season.

The 28-year-old secured victories in the first two races of the season, but was only able to put forward a drive that was good enough for P2 in Round 3, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. However, despite this, he was pleased with his efforts.

After the race, he came up with the following post via Instagram:

"Amazing atmosphere today, love this place, thank you to all the fans for making it so special! 😄."

Alex Palou has been dominating IndyCar for quite some time. Heading into the ongoing campaign, he was one of the favorites, and, via his performances in the first races, he has proven why this was the case.

As things stand, Palou's competitors are nowhere to be seen in his vicinity (in terms of the points standings). Second-placed Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global driver) has so far managed only 108 points, whereas Christian Lundgaard is only on 96 (P3).

In the recently concluded Indy 500 two-day open test, the 28-year-old Palou was once again seen toward the top end of the charts. He ended his test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in P6.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, Palou's Chip Ganassi Racing team and his fans all over the globe will expect him to keep up the good work throughout 2025. However, it is not going to be easy, taking into account the cut-throat competition in the rapidly growing IndyCar series.

