“Very typical”: Will Power makes feelings clear amid tough season with Team Penske in critical ‘contract year'

Team Penske driver Will Power recently spoke about his season so far with the team. He highlighted how it is 'very typical' to have a bad 'contract year.'

The 44-year-old drives the #12 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He has had a poor 2025 season, as he has had engine failures multiple times throughout the season along with several crashes. Several of these crashes and engine failures have also raised questions about his future with the team, as he is yet to sign a contract extension.

The rumors about his future with the team took off after A.J. Foyt's David Malukas formed a technical alliance with the team and finished in the runner-up position at this year's Indianapolis 500. While talking to Eric Smith from IndyCar, Power spoke about how he is focused on the upcoming four races. He said:

“Just keep pushing. Still got (four) races to get great results. I’ve had great cars everywhere—we're quick. (I) can only smile about it because I’ve been in the sport a long time. I know these sorts of things come around. It’s very typical of life that a bad year plays out when you’re trying to get a contract."

Will Power has finished on the podium twice this season and is in the top ten in the drivers' championship despite all these setbacks. The 44-year-old, however, stays positive for a contract extension.

Will Power opens up about the curveball thrown at Team Penske before the Indianapolis 500

Will Power spoke about the curveball faced by the team in the form of penalties and suspension of key individuals after the failed post-qualifying inspection at the Indianapolis 500. Two of the three Team Penske cars were found violating IndyCar rule 14.7.8.16 for illegal modifications. They were handed a $200,000 fine with a last row start and the suspension of their top individuals.

The team put out a statement that stated that they would part ways with Tim Cindric, Kyle Moyer, and Ron Ruzewski. While talking to IndyCar about the same, Will Power spoke about the setback and how situations like these motivate people to work together.

"People have to step up now because we're missing some key individuals, and that can be motivating for people,” he said. “It’s like, ‘All right, I've got to take on more work and responsibility.’ You know, that's all of us in the team right now" He said (via IndyCar.com)

“I think you get the best out of people in those situations. No one is ever ready for that. That's why competition is so good. I think that's what always gets the best out of me is tough situations. You see how good you really are.” Power added.

Will Power currently sits in 9th place in the drivers' championship with 263 points to his name.

