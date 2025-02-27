Veteran IndyCar broadcaster sends across heartfelt message to FOX Sports team ahead of 2025 season

The wait is almost over, as the 2025 IndyCar season is just around the corner. The spectacle is slated to kick-off on February 28 with the Firestone Grand Prix weekend of St. Petersburg. Ahead of the marquee event, veteran IndyCar broadcaster Leigh Diffey has taken the time to wish FOX's team the best of luck.

FOX acquired IndyCar's broadcasting rights in June last year, taking over from NBC Sports, which took care of it for 16 seasons. With this year's campaign approaching fast, Diffey recently came up with a fun post via his X account as he wrote:

"Wishing a successful season to everyone in the @IndyCarpaddock. Please keep an eye on @townsendbell& @Hinchtownfor me make @wbuxtonofficial feel welcome. Congrats @KevinLee23 on continuing with the series mate & to my friends @JamieLittleTV @jack_harvey93 @Ghenneberry47"

Alongside wishing the IndyCar FOX Sports team, Diffy also hilariously asked 2025 commentators Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe to do their best to make the incoming (ex-F1 presenter) Will Buxton feel at home covering the sport.

Inside Line backs the 'next big thing' ahead of IndyCar season opener

While Leigh Diffey has wished FOX's team the best of luck covering the upcoming 17-race calendar, the renowned podcast Inside Line has given its take on who could surprise everyone at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

One of the panelists, Curt Cavin, believes that Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard has it in him to make a strong statement in St. Petersburg. In line with this, he said:

"I keep asking myself, who is the next big thing in this series? In a season-opening race with loads of faces in new places, I keep coming back to Christian Lundgaard joining Arrow McLaren. I’m not ready to say the 23-year Dane can win Sunday’s race, but he has a street circuit victory in this series – in Toronto in 2023 – and has raced well in St. Petersburg (two top-11 finishes with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing).

"In this season opener, Lundgaard will drive for an organization that has excelled in St. Petersburg the past two years. Pato O’Ward finished second in 2023 and won last year’s race; Alexander Rossi finished fourth and sixth, respectively."

The 2024 season of the 'fastest racing on earth' was an extremely tight affair. Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou was able to collect the Drivers' championship with 544 points.

However, he was made to sweat for glory as Andretti Global's Colton Herta did his best to push Palou. The former managed 513 points to secure second place. Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the upcoming campaign will be a fascinating watch for a plethora of reasons.

